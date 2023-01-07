Read full article on original website
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
WCJB
North central Florida officials propose funding requests to state lawmakers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials from around north central Florida presented their wish lists to state lawmakers on Tuesday at legislative delegation meetings in Gilchrist and Alachua counties. Alachua county’s top appointed official is asking for $5 million in state funding. $2.5 million would go to a meat processing...
villages-news.com
Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water
A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
WCJB
Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
WCJB
Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
WCJB
Alachua County Fire crews put out large debris fire in Hawthorne that got out of control
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire crews responded to a brush fire just northwest of Hawthorne. Fire crews from ACFR, Windsor Fire and the Florida Forest Service were called to SE 171st street. Fire officials say a large debris pile was burning when the flames got out of control,...
WCJB
Robbery suspect jumps out of 2nd story window to try to evade Alachua County deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit tracked down and arrested a man accused of hurting a woman and stealing her phones. According to the arrest report, Devante’ Zachery, 26, got into an altercation with a woman on Monday in the parking lot of HOM suites.
WCJB
Two people without a home following Gainesville apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are now in need of a home after a fire burned their apartment in Gainesville. At around 7pm on Tuesday, fire rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County responded to the apartment fire off of SW 20th avenue just off of 34th street. GFR...
WCJB
Veterinarian lives in horse stall for three days to raise funds for North Central Florida charity
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A veterinarian is living like a horse for three days in order to raise funds for a North Central Florida charity. Dr. Bryan Langlois will live in a horse stall for 72 hours in an effort to raise $20,000 for PA Race Horse re-homing, rehabilitation and rescue.
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
WCJB
Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center. The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday....
WCJB
Residents celebrate ribbon cutting for new Mary Sue Rich Community Center in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday. From 11 a.m. to noon, residents can celebrate the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place. The event is free and open to the public. The new building includes designated indoor space for...
WCJB
Mental illness experts testify during trial for Summerfield man accused of killing wife and kids
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Public Defenders for Michael Wayne Jones, who killed his wife and four children in Summerfield, called witnesses in his sentencing trial on Tuesday. Jones’ defense team claims he suffers from mental illnesses. They called on a neuropsychiatrist from Harvard Medical School as well as a doctor from Tulane Medical School to explain how he suffers from mental illnesses.
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners voted 3-2 to not move forward with Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners voted 3-2 last month to withdraw funding for Dogwood Village that they had once approved. Claiming affordable housing is overly concentrated in East Gainesville and needs to be spread throughout the city. Residents from East Gainesville came to the meeting asking commissioners to not put...
WCJB
Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
villages-news.com
Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake
A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
WCJB
AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
WCJB
Six candidates qualify for the State House District 24 seat in Marion County vacated by Harding
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A half dozen candidates have qualified to run in the special election to replace former North Central Florida state Rep. Joe Harding. Qualifying for the election ended at noon on Tuesday. Five Republicans and one write-in candidate are running to represent State House District 24, which...
