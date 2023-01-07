ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Snowbird contends meter mistake resulted in huge bill for unused water

A snowbird contends a meter mistake resulted in a huge bill for unused water at a time when he was up north. After a great deal of frustration trying to straighten out the matter with The Villages Utility Department, William “B.J.” Thompson of the Village of Mallory Square pleaded his case Monday before the North Sumter Community Utility Dependent District Board.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Board members discuss vacant hospital building in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Meridian Behavioral Heathcare is inviting members of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority to tour their campus in Gainesville to win approval for the deed to the vacant hospital building in Lake City. Monday night, board members firmed up a plan for a public hearing for...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents ask FL lawmakers to push for state auditing of GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents are reaching beyond city leaders to state lawmakers to try to change Gainesville Regional Utilities. FL Sen. Jennifer Bradley, Rep. Chuck Clemons, Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, and Rep. Chuck Brannan held a legislative delegation hearing today, two months before the start of the session.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company

An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Mary Sue Rich Community Center open to the public

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - After more than two decades of community service, longtime Ocala council member Mary Sue Rich is immortalized with a more than $10-million community center. The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place, located at 1812 NW 21st Ave., officially opened to the public on Tuesday....
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Mental illness experts testify during trial for Summerfield man accused of killing wife and kids

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Public Defenders for Michael Wayne Jones, who killed his wife and four children in Summerfield, called witnesses in his sentencing trial on Tuesday. Jones’ defense team claims he suffers from mental illnesses. They called on a neuropsychiatrist from Harvard Medical School as well as a doctor from Tulane Medical School to explain how he suffers from mental illnesses.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

Motorcycle vs. pickup truck crash kills rider in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A biker was killed in Southwest Ocala on Tuesday night after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Officers say around 8 p.m. a motorcycle was headed west on Easy Street near the intersection of Southwest 19th Avenue Road. The motorcycle was in the inside lane when a pickup truck in the eastbound turning lane crossed the motorcycle’s path.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless pair in car with pit bull arrested with drugs in Lady Lake

A homeless pair in a car with a pit bull landed behind bars after they were arrested with drugs in Lady Lake. Ronald Makana Kaauamo-McVey, 26, was driving a vehicle in the wee hours Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when he was pulled over due to a non-functioning taglight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 named Lux was summoned to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

AdventHealth Ocala holds first hiring event for 2023

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The first hiring event of 2023 for AdventHealth Ocala will be on Wednesday. The event will run from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AdventHealth Ocala. They’re hiring all clinical and non-clinical roles, including nursing positions or janitorial and housekeeping services. Sign-on and relocation...
OCALA, FL

