Diamond Mine's The Creed Brothers were supposed to have a match against Indus Sher, but they got a huge shock when Sanga came out and revealed that Veer wasn't even there. The match appeared scrapped, but Brutus didn't want to hear anything else from Sanga and just wanted to fight. Julius calmed him down for a second, and Sanga continued to speak, setting up the brothers for a major surprise. As he was talking to them, Brutus and Julius were attacked by none other than Jinder Mahal, and it appears he is sticking around NXT for a bit. You can check out the full moment below.

17 HOURS AGO