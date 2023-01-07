Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Confirms Offer From Triple H
2022 was a wild year for professional wrestling and WWE let Paige’s contract expired. Paige had been retired from in-ring competition for several years, but she has since returned to the ring as Saraya in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya is now part of the AEW women’s division, but it...
ComicBook
AEW Star Breaks Silence on Sasha Banks Rumors
Sasha Banks has returned to professional wrestling. Rebranded as Mercedes Moné, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling last week, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In the subsequent days it was confirmed that Moné will challenge Kairi for her championship next month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. While that title bout is slated as her first match back as of now, another upcoming contest could end up being home to Moné's in-ring return.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown Superstar Creates New Powerhouse Faction in NXT
Diamond Mine's The Creed Brothers were supposed to have a match against Indus Sher, but they got a huge shock when Sanga came out and revealed that Veer wasn't even there. The match appeared scrapped, but Brutus didn't want to hear anything else from Sanga and just wanted to fight. Julius calmed him down for a second, and Sanga continued to speak, setting up the brothers for a major surprise. As he was talking to them, Brutus and Julius were attacked by none other than Jinder Mahal, and it appears he is sticking around NXT for a bit. You can check out the full moment below.
ComicBook
Impact World Champion Josh Alexander Sheds Light on Backstage Frustration During AEW Crossover
AEW began crossing over with Impact Wrestling in late 2020 when Kenny Omega, having just won the AEW World Championship, dubbed himself "The Belt Collector" and began targeting the Impact World Championship. He'd eventually win it from Rich Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view before dropping it to Christian Cage on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage. The company's top title wouldn't be back in the hands of an Impact Wrestling star until the 2021 Bound for Glory event when Josh Alexander won the gold.
