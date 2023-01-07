ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
KUNA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Roof collapses at west Idaho hot springs, multiple guests sent to the hospital

MURPHY (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple guests were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the collapse of the roof above the geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. About 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about the collapse....
MURPHY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
MERIDIAN, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison

Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
CALDWELL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?

Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
IDAHO STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
MARSING, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE

