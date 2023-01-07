Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
KTVB
Police: Nampa woman found dead in apartment
Nampa Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Monday inside an apartment on 1st Street North. A suspect has not been identified.
Update: Police looking for person of interest in Nampa homicide
BOISE, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department are looking for Justino Morales Ramos, aka: Gustavo aka: Faustino aka: Roberto, as a person of interest regarding a homicide case after a woman was found dead inside an apartment on Monday, Jan. 9. Morales Ramos is a 29-year-old Hispanic male, with...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police arrest 2 after infant dies
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — On January 5th at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mountain Home Police and Elmore County Ambulance responded to a residence in the city for a report of an unresponsive infant. Life-saving measures were attempted and the infant was transported to a local hospital and was declared deceased.
Boise man arrested after crashing into building, firing at officers
BOISE, Idaho — 39-year-old Justin Malek is facing four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired "multiple rounds" towards responding officers Friday afternoon. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Malek crashed into the HVAC unit of the building...
eastidahonews.com
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Boise man dies in a crash near Jerome
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — On Monday morning, a 43-year-old man from Boise died after a crash on I-84 near milepost 173 in Jerome County around 10 a.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man was driving a 2017 Freightliner semi-truck that went off the highway, jackknifed and rolled. He was headed east and no other vehicles were involved.
Meridian Man Hit by SUV and Truck On I-84
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 84 on Saturday afternoon near Meridian. According to Idaho State Police, the 32-year-old man had been seen running on the interstate a little after 12 p.m. when he was first struck by an SUV then by a semi-truck near Eagle Road. Neither the driver of the truck or SUV were reported to have injuries from the crash. The incident blocked traffic for more than two hours causing a significant backup. The incident remains under investigation.
Kuna mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
eastidahonews.com
Roof collapses at west Idaho hot springs, multiple guests sent to the hospital
MURPHY (Idaho Statesman) — Multiple guests were hospitalized Saturday afternoon after the collapse of the roof above the geothermal pool at Givens Hot Springs, according to a news release from the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. About 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about the collapse....
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
Givens Hot Springs' owners speak out after roof collapses
MELBA, Idaho — Taking a soak in Givens Hot Springs has been a favorite pastime for many people around Idaho since the early 1880s. It is located in Melba, Idaho. More than 140 years later, the hot springs is in some hot water. Seven people were taken to the...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
KTVB
Food distribution Jan. 11 in Nampa
The Idaho Foodbank free food distribution is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ford Idaho Center parking lot. If you need food, just show up.
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
Free food distribution Wednesday at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho — People in the Nampa area who need food can pick some up Wednesday. The Idaho Foodbank has scheduled a free food distribution event for Jan. 11 in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are no income...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0