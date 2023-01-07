Read full article on original website
NFL Playoff Glance
X-Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at neutral site. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay,...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: G Kayode Awosika, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, RB Jermar Jefferson, G Ross Pierschbacher, RB Craig Reynolds. GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones, WR Bo Melton, DL Jonathan Ford.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Columbus...
Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday. The Baltimore star hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night’s playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season. Tyler Huntley, who started the first four of those, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale. Anthony Brown started that game. The Ravens lost three of five games without Jackson, and if he was going to have a full week of practice before the playoffs, he needed to be on the field Wednesday. Instead, nothing seems to have changed.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral
Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Husky Football Receives High 5s in Forde, Wilner Preseason Polls
Kalen DeBoer's second UW team continues to climb in early rankings.
Packers LB Quay Walker apologizes after his 2nd ejection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers linebacker Quay Walker has apologized via social media after getting ejected from Green Bay’s regular-season finale for shoving a Lions team physician who was attending to an injured player. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making...
Minnesota 29, Chicago 13
Min_Thielen 4 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 10:12. Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:20. Chi_V.Jones 42 run (pass failed), 3:31. Min_Mattison 1 run (Joseph kick), 9:25. Chi_Kmet 11 pass from Peterman (Santos kick), 4:07. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 50, 14:55. Min_FG Joseph 41, 3:39. MinChi. First downs2813. Total Net Yards482259.
Plans for Pac-12 opener between Arizona State and Colorado in Week 0 hit snag
New Colorado football coach Deion Sanders popped off a little too early when he leaked to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit that his team was going to square off against Arizona State in a Week 0 Pac-12 opener. The revelation came during Monday night's telecast of the College Football Championship game between TCU and Georgia and took ASU officials by surprise. ...
Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116
DETROIT (116) Bey 4-14 9-9 17, Knox II 5-11 1-2 13, Noel 2-5 0-0 5, Hayes 2-11 0-1 5, Ivey 4-8 6-6 17, Burks 5-13 5-5 16, Diallo 6-9 2-4 14, Joseph 2-7 5-6 10, McGruder 5-8 2-3 17, Rhoden 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-89 30-36 116. PHILADELPHIA (147) Harris...
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
MINNESOTA (104) Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, McDaniels 5-9 1-3 12, Gobert 8-12 2-3 18, Edwards 6-19 6-6 21, Russell 6-13 6-6 22, Prince 6-10 0-0 14, Reid 3-4 0-0 6, Nowell 1-6 1-2 3, Rivers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-80 18-22 104. HOUSTON (96) Gordon 4-7 2-2 11, Smith Jr....
Detroit 20, Green Bay 16
Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 8:05. GB_Lazard 13 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 3:17. Det_Jama.Williams 1 run (Badgley kick), 5:55. RUSHING_Detroit, Jama.Williams 16-72, Swift 6-25, Goff 2-5, Ju.Jackson 1-2. Green Bay, A.Jones 12-48, Dillon 9-33, Watson 2-12, Rodgers 3-10, Lazard 2-0. PASSING_Detroit, Goff 23-34-0-202. Green Bay, Rodgers 17-27-1-205. RECEIVING_Detroit, Swift...
Red Sox utilityman Kiké Hernandez attacks Trevor Story report: ‘Full of s–t’
see also Trevor Story to miss time after elbow surgery in blow to Red Sox One Red Sox player has refuted reporting that Trevor Story waited to have offseason elbow surgery and tried to avoid it with rest. Boston outfielder Kiké Hernández quote-tweeted a report from USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale — which cited an anonymous teammate and said Story was “quite aware” of the need for elbow surgery — by starting with “Full of” and then inserting the poop emoji. Story underwent an “internal bracing procedure” on his right UCL, the Red Sox announced Tuesday, and that elbow procedure usually leads to a four-to-six...
