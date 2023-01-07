Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Beeville girls and boys complete Tuesday sweep of West Oso
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville Trojans are currently in control of both the girls' and boys' districts with road wins over West Oso Tuesday.
Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
Four to be inducted into CBCA Hall of Honor this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is holding both its coaching clinic starting this week and its Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 class will feature four local coaches who made big impacts in baseball and football among other sports. Hector Salinas headlines the class as the "Godfather of Coastal Bend baseball," having coached on both the high school level at Moody and Miller and the college level at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans
, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures
, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
Teen battling bone cancer returns to Nueces County Livestock Show
A 17-year old, diagnosed with bone cancer after experiencing knee pain during his time at the Nueces County Livestock show in 2022, is returning to the show just months after having his leg amputated.
Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
Morning fog leads to wreck in San Patricio County
San Patricio Sheriff's deputies responded to a wreck Tuesday morning on FM 1069 near the Flint Hills Ingleside location.
whereverfamily.com
What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023
Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
Nueces Co. Commissioners expect to hear update on redesign progress of new Bob Hall Pier
Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney provided 3NEWS with an update on the repair process for Bob Hall Pier. It was more than two years ago when Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna and had to be demolished. By the end of this past September,...
At least one dead after 18-wheeler, passenger car collide on SH-44
AGUA DULCE, Texas — A deadly crash has traffic snarled on SH-44 near the Nueces County and Jim Wells County line. The eastbound lanes of SH 44 are closed in the area, but eastbound traffic is being allowed to travel in a westbound lane, with officials directing traffic in the area. That leaves only one lane of travel open westbound.
One man dead after late night fire at Greyhound RV Park off Leopard Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to an RV fire at the Greyhound RV park at Leopard Street and found one man dead. CCFD arrived to the RV park shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday where they discovered the man's body inside the mobile home, according to Corpus Christi Fire Department Battalion Chief J.D. Johnson.
City of Corpus Christi announces closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
See what places will be open and which will be closed during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Jan. 16.
Dr. Hector P. Garcia Legacy Luncheon to honor leaders in education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you blaze a trail in history, you leave behind a path for others to make their own way forward. If there was ever a South Texas native to do so, it was Dr. Hector P. Garcia, whose legacy as a civil rights activist is set to be honored on Jan. 20 at his foundation's Legacy Luncheon.
Community shows support during benefit for 11-year-old Amethyst Silva
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A benefit was held today for an 11-year-old girl that was shot in the early morning on New Year's Day. The benefit was hosted outside Taqueria Mi Ranchito and organizers said it will help the family pay for funeral costs. Less than a week after...
cw39.com
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
New changes to the Corpus Christi City Council
Corpus Christi leaders said goodbye to some outgoing members and welcomed some new faced on Tuesday.
Nueces County Junior Livestock show kicks off with horse show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock show was held at the Richard m. Bourchard Regional Fairgrounds. Exhibitors gathered in Robstown to begin this year's livestock show with a horse show. 18 kids competed with ages ranging from third to twelfth grade. Event organizers said starting with...
Man identified in Tuesday's Oso Bay arrest
Nueces Co Sheriffs and CCPD arrest man in Oso Bay after officer involved shooting at gas station in Flour Bluff
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0