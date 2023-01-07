ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Four to be inducted into CBCA Hall of Honor this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association is holding both its coaching clinic starting this week and its Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Sunday. The 2023 class will feature four local coaches who made big impacts in baseball and football among other sports. Hector Salinas headlines the class as the "Godfather of Coastal Bend baseball," having coached on both the high school level at Moody and Miller and the college level at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Texas A&M-Kingsville.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures

, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Astros World Series trophy tour coming to Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Astros on Monday began their World Series trophy tour and there will be a stop here in Corpus Christi in April. The trophy is on display in The Woodlands Monday to kick-off the tour and will travel around southeast Texas before heading to Corpus Christi's Whataburger Field on April 21 and 22. The time for the event is still to be determined.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
