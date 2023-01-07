Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Centura girls basketball routs Doniphan-Trumbull by 35
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura girls basketball hosted Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday. The Centurions improved to 11-1 in a 72-37 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest boys wrestling grapples victory over O’Neill
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual match Tuesday. The Vikings rowed their way to a 63-15 victory over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball stays unbeaten in win over Centura
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hit the road to face Centura Tuesday. The Cardinals stayed undefeated and improved to 13-0 in a 75-55 win over the Centurions. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest girls wrestling rows past O’Neill in dual win
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual Tuesday. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 42-21. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Nonneman lands No. 1 in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Second edition of Top 5 Plays of 2023 is here!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Kirsch earns 12 points in the Lopers win over 11th ranked Missouri Southern. 4. UNK boys wrestling’s Perry Swarm wins by pin in the KHS Concert Hall event and improves...
KSNB Local4
Andrews named a top 100 player ahead of the 2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After an impressive 2022 campaign from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Andrews was listed among the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The list included players who were identified as the most valuable softball student-athletes, including Northwestern’s Danielle Williams, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.
KSNB Local4
Huskers fall to Illinois, 76-50
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker battled foul trouble and Juwan Gary left the game in the first half with an injury during Nebraska’s 76-50 loss to Illinois. The Huskers, who were short-handed for much of the game against the Illini, couldn’t keep pace with the Big Ten preseason favorite at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Terrence Shannon, Jr. led all scorers with 25 points.
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
KSNB Local4
Remembering Blake Fruchtl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
WOWT
Fremont Flyers Canada-bound for international youth hockey tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local youth hockey team is taking their talents to the international stage. Over Thanksgiving weekend the 12U Fremont Flyers became the first Fremont Hockey Association team to win an International Silver Stick Regional. The Flyers beat Team Wyoming, 6-2, in the Westminster Rocky Mountain qualifier to claim the 12U B championship.
KSNB Local4
Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WEATHER HISTORY: The 1975 Omaha Blizzard
If you watched our Channel 3 Then, 3 News Now series of videos that aired at the end of last year (and if not...you can find them on our YouTube Channel). On one of those videos, Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz and Meteorologist Caitlin Connel uncover an old film of cars stuck in snow, people walking to shelter, and even a bus stuck in a drift. These were scenes commonplace in the days following January 10, 1975. On that day, Omaha experienced one of the most impactful blizzards recorded in the area. In this installment of This Week in Weather History let us look back at this historic blizzard.
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
albionnewsonline.com
2022 was driest of past 8 years
Little wonder why Boone County and most of Central Nebraska waivered between severe and extreme drought through most of 2022. It was exremely dry across the area. In fact, many people can’t remember a drier year, and drought is reflected in Albion’s precipitation total. Albion received only 16.75...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
