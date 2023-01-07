ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

KSNB Local4

Hastings’ Nonneman lands No. 1 in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Second edition of Top 5 Plays of 2023 is here!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Kirsch earns 12 points in the Lopers win over 11th ranked Missouri Southern. 4. UNK boys wrestling’s Perry Swarm wins by pin in the KHS Concert Hall event and improves...
HASTINGS, NE
knopnews2.com

McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
MCCOOK, NE
KSNB Local4

Grief Support Group starts Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering quarterly support in 2023. The first 6-week session of Pathways Through Grief begins Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
KEARNEY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Stretch of Highway US-30 Near North Platte to be Closed for 11 Days

NORTH PLATTE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released a statement announcing the temporary closure of Highway US-30 East beginning January 12. Weather permitting, a detour will be implemented for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge, east of North Platte. The detour is anticipated to last for 11 days, until Sunday, January 22.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn

KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

