KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Nonneman lands No. 1 in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Second edition of Top 5 Plays of 2023 is here!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Kirsch earns 12 points in the Lopers win over 11th ranked Missouri Southern. 4. UNK boys wrestling’s Perry Swarm wins by pin in the KHS Concert Hall event and improves...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
knopnews2.com
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
KSNB Local4
Grief Support Group starts Tuesday in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering quarterly support in 2023. The first 6-week session of Pathways Through Grief begins Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
1011now.com
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison on murder-related crimes
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man connected to a January murder is going to prison for convictions on related weapons charges. A judge sentenced Zachary Walker, 20, to four to eight years each on two convictions for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time for both crimes.
Sand Hills Express
Stretch of Highway US-30 Near North Platte to be Closed for 11 Days
NORTH PLATTE – The Nebraska Department of Transportation has released a statement announcing the temporary closure of Highway US-30 East beginning January 12. Weather permitting, a detour will be implemented for ongoing construction work on the North Platte River Bridge, east of North Platte. The detour is anticipated to last for 11 days, until Sunday, January 22.
Kearney Hub
Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn
KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9. But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend or contact a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: FTA- possession of money while violation of 28-416(1); manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, DUS, possession of Marijuana 2nd off, Possession of or sue of drug paraphernalia. Dezarae...
