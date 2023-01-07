ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase

The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College women’s wrestling host Bronco Open

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s wrestling team hosted the Bronco Open on Sunday and brought captured a few quality results inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The top performance came at 123 where Larissa Kaz rolled through her competition in pool play. She won each of her...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Remembering Blake Fruchtl

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Bookstore serves community one book at a time

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Billboards target Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for hog farms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A group of physicians out of Washington, D.C., is targeting Nebraska’s new governor with a trio of billboards. The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is criticizing Gov. Jim Pillen, saying factory farms like his have a negative impact on the environment. The phrase on...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

One transported, mobile home a total loss following weekend fire in GI

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One person was transported to a local hospital and a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning in Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Batallion Chief Ed Carlin said crews were called around 8:30 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Melody Lane for a report of fire and smoke coming from a mobile home.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief

LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GIPS school board interviews interim superintendent candidates

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three candidates answered hours of questions Tuesday night from the Grand Island Public School Board as the district looked to find its interim superintendent. For the second time in a week, the school board held a special meeting. Tuesday night’s meeting centered around the interviewing...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Council approves liquor license for downtown Hastings movie theater

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council approved a Class “I” liquor license application for Rivoli 3 in downtown Hastings. The vote for the application was 7 to 1 with councilman Marc Rowen voting against. As for the manager application of Bryce Blecha in connection to the license, council passed unanimously.
HASTINGS, NE
klkntv.com

Hastings Police searching for missing teen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy