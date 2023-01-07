Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball.
KEYC
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
KEYC
Colleges around the area welcomed students back today for the start of the spring semester
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today was the first day of classes for MSU, Bethany Lutheran College and South Central College among others. Students moved back in to the dorms this past weekend, the semester began in full today. Classes are scheduled to wrap up in early May for most local colleges, and MSU, Mankato has spring graduation scheduled for May 6.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
KEYC
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday
The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available. Freezing rain, light snow and fog will impact the commute on Wednesday morning.
KEYC
North Mankato continues snow clean up
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Entering the month of January with over double the average December snowfall, easy-access space for snow removal is becoming harder to find. But-- early preparation for future snow events keeps the quick removal of accumulating snow possible.... includes removing large snowpiles on street corners. Director...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-11-2023 - clipped version
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. The City of Mankato has opened up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Around $58,000 in grant money is available. Janesville update. Updated: 19 hours ago. KEYC News...
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
KEYC
City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-11-2023 - clipped version. Updated: 6 hours ago. Slick roads with foggy conditions will continue today following a freezing drizzle. Janesville update. Updated:...
KEYC
Free arthritis program beginning next week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One week from today, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The program helps participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve their flexibility, and reduce pain caused by arthritis. From January 16th...
KEYC
MSU Mankato’s MinnPoly Institute takes new approach to higher education
The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth. Updated: 8 hours ago. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award by the Minnesota South Central Investigators...
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version. Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation. Updated: 19 hours ago. The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and...
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
KEYC
North Mankato house fire Sunday
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening.
KEYC
YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Family YMCA Mentoring Program received a generous donation. The Profinium Dreams Foundation awarded a $7,000 donation to the YMCA program. The donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and families in the Mankato area. The Mentoring Program at the Mankato Family YMCA...
KEYC
Janesville update
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version. Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth. Updated: 17 hours ago. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022...
KEYC
A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools may soon be on the books
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A referendum for Mankato Area Public Schools (MAPS) may soon be on the books; one they’ve been planning for a while. Mankato Area Public Schools are focusing on present and future operational needs and facility needs in their latest request to voters. “We continue to...
KEYC
Hot tub shopping? Here’s what’s trending.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and I both inherited our hot tubs when we purchased our current homes, so we went shopping for all of you! We checked out Sawatzky’s for a peak at what’s trending. A cool thing about Sawatzky’s is that has been a local, family...
KEYC
MnDOT, farmers join forces to combat ‘snow fences’
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
KEYC
A boutique that won’t leave you feeling overwhelmed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Do you ever walk into a boutique and feel overwhelmed or just don’t know where to start? We all have different shapes, different age groups; so it can tricky finding just the right thing. We thought it would be fun to go to Vivian Rose...
Comments / 0