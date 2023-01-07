Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Centura girls basketball routs Doniphan-Trumbull by 35
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Centura girls basketball hosted Doniphan-Trumbull Tuesday. The Centurions improved to 11-1 in a 72-37 win over the Cardinals. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest girls wrestling rows past O’Neill in dual win
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest girls wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual Tuesday. The Vikings defeated the Eagles 42-21. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest boys wrestling grapples victory over O’Neill
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Northwest boys wrestling hosted O’Neill for a dual match Tuesday. The Vikings rowed their way to a 63-15 victory over the Eagles. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball stays unbeaten in win over Centura
CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball hit the road to face Centura Tuesday. The Cardinals stayed undefeated and improved to 13-0 in a 75-55 win over the Centurions. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Former central Nebraska 3-time state wrestling champion Fruchtl passes away
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. Fruchtl was a three-time high school state wrestling champion, winning two titles...
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow girls basketball clutches road win over Northwest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Broken Bow girls basketball team traveled to Grand Island Monday to take on Northwest. In the end, the Indians defeat the Vikings, 48-37. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings’ Nonneman lands No. 1 in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Second edition of Top 5 Plays of 2023 is here!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Kirsch earns 12 points in the Lopers win over 11th ranked Missouri Southern. 4. UNK boys wrestling’s Perry Swarm wins by pin in the KHS Concert Hall event and improves...
Kearney Hub
Photos: Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase
The Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase featured eight games Saturday at Kearney High School. Three Hub Territory teams competed in the showcase with the following results:. Shelton came from behind to beat Grand Island Central Catholic, 36-34. Elkhorn North defeated Kearney, 66-49, and St. Mary’s beat Amherst, 52-37.
KSNB Local4
Huskers fall to Illinois, 76-50
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Derrick Walker battled foul trouble and Juwan Gary left the game in the first half with an injury during Nebraska’s 76-50 loss to Illinois. The Huskers, who were short-handed for much of the game against the Illini, couldn’t keep pace with the Big Ten preseason favorite at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Terrence Shannon, Jr. led all scorers with 25 points.
klkntv.com
Husker recruit Tristan Alvano earns All-American honors from MaxPreps
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Husker recruit and Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Alvano, who signed to play for Nebraska on National Signing Day, was named MaxPreps’ first-team All-American kicker. The Omaha native helped lead Westside to victory over Gretna in the Class A...
KSNB Local4
Remembering Blake Fruchtl
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Former Grand Island Senior High, Northwest High and Hastings College wrestler Blake Fruchtl has died, GINW administration confirmed to Local4 Tuesday. The exact time and cause of death are unconfirmed at this time. GINW wrestling coach Brian Sybrandts sat down with Local4 Tuesday to discuss...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College women’s wrestling host Bronco Open
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - The Hastings College women’s wrestling team hosted the Bronco Open on Sunday and brought captured a few quality results inside Lynn Farrell Arena. The top performance came at 123 where Larissa Kaz rolled through her competition in pool play. She won each of her...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSNB Local4
Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
KSNB Local4
Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
Nebraska Football: Huskers add massive talent in WR transfer
The Nebraska football team has been slowly building up a very good roster since Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln. On Monday night, about the same time that Georgia was scoring its 7,000th point against TCU, the Huskers landed the impact player that could be the cherry on the sundae. Former...
KSNB Local4
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
News Channel Nebraska
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
KSNB Local4
Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
