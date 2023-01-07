Read full article on original website
Marshfield Boys Down Tomahawk
Noah Peterson and Tyler Reissman had two goals apiece as Marshfield defeated Tomahawk in nonconference boys hockey. Tanner Shortt added a goal for the Tigers.
Auburndale Boys Outduel Chequamegon
Auburndale defeated Chequamegon in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 68-46. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 16, Yeske 13, Weinfurter 12, White Eagle 12, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Anderson 2, Cherney 2.
Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids January 17 & 23
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – By donating blood, you can give someone the most precious gift of all – the gift of life. Blood supplies remain very low, and it only takes about an hour; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in
Lewandowski(5th) Leads Athens at Bluejay Challenge
Gavin Frahm (17-13) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 (Fall 3:09) Round 2 – Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won
Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff's Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions.
Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau
Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There's no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways.
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday
The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. "Help make Mr. Martin's day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!" they said.
Ash tree removal will resume in Braem Park this month
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
Governor Upham House Closed for Tours Through February
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Governor WH Upham House will be closed for tours January and February of 2023. The office will retain regular operating hours which are as follows. Mondays 9 am to 1 pm. Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm. Thursdays 9 am to 1 pm.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
Mosinee teacher dismisses federal claim against student, but lawsuit remains active
A Mosinee student and her parents are no longer facing a federal lawsuit filed by a former middle school teacher, but district officials continue to battle on. In a statement sent to Wausau Pilot & Review by attorney Leslie Freehill, of Pines Bach LLP, the girl apologized for her March 25 actions that led in part to Christy Mathis’ dismissal.
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. "It's hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
The Legend of Shifty, Wisconsin’s Old Fashioned King
At first glance, there’s nothing special about Shifty’s Old Fashioned Mix. The bottle features simple text above a portrait of an aging bartender with a knowing smile. The ingredients are simple, too: water, cane sugar, aromatic bitters, and citric acid. But with a splash of brandy (or bourbon), a cherry, an orange slice, and a little sweet or sour soda, this mixture transforms into one of the most delicious drinks of its kind.
4 arrested after woman dropped off at hospital states she was held captive in northern Wisconsin
PINE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in northern Wisconsin arrested four people on false imprisonment charges after a woman was dropped off at a hospital stating that she was held captive.
2 Wausau alders issue call for action on homelessness as anger rises, challenges continue
Two City Council members are asking for a special meeting to discuss the way Wausau is responding to homelessness, as public attention and anger continues to bubble in the community. Gary Gisselman, who represents Wausau's Dist. 5, and Tom Kilian, representing Dist. 3, will formally ask the full council on
Warrant of the Week
The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID.
WILLIAM MILLHAUSEN NAMED CHIEF DEPUTY OF MARATHON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Marathon County Sheriff Chad D. Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to the position of Chief Deputy/Undersheriff effective January 8, 2023. "I am humbled by the trust and confidence in my abilities to work alongside the men and women of the Marathon County Sheriff's Office to serve the citizens and visitors of Marathon County," stated Chief Deputy Millhausen. "Our staff are some of the best in the industry, and I am extremely proud of all of them and their dedication to the law enforcement profession."
