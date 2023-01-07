ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

onfocus.news

Marshfield Boys Down Tomahawk

Noah Peterson and Tyler Reissman had two goals apiece as Marshfield defeated Tomahawk in nonconference boys hockey. Tanner Shortt added a goal for the Tigers. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Auburndale Boys Outduel Chequamegon

Auburndale defeated Chequamegon in Marawood Conference Boys Basketball, 68-46. Auburndale scoring: Willfahrt 16, Yeske 13, Weinfurter 12, White Eagle 12, Raab 6, Scholl 5, Anderson 2, Cherney 2. ***********************************************************************. Twitter: KeechDaVoice 482 Followers and Growing. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your...
AUBURNDALE, WI
onfocus.news

Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids January 17 & 23

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – By donating blood, you can give someone the most precious gift of all – the gift of life. Blood supplies remain very low, and it only takes about an hour; so please consider being a blood donor. Blood drives will be held in...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Lewandowski(5th) Leads Athens at Bluejay Challenge

Gavin Frahm (17-13) placed 9th and scored 22.0 team points. Round 1 – KC Zurn (Barron) 8-5 won by fall over Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 (Fall 3:09) Round 2 – Gavin Frahm (Athens) 17-13 received a bye () (Bye) Round 3 – Henry Ruffi (Wausau West) 12-5 won...
ATHENS, WI
WSAW

Nearly 70 crashes reported Tuesday morning in Marathon County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy conditions caused nearly 70 crashes in Marathon County on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office between the hours of 6-9 a.m. at least 69 crashes were reported. None of the crashes Tuesday morning were fatal. NewsChannel 7 viewers reported black ice conditions. The...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semi crashes reported on I-39 south of Wausau

Traffic is backed up, reduced to a single lane on northbound I-39 Tuesday morning after multiple crashes were reported involving semis and passenger vehicles. There’s no word yet on injuries. Weather reports indicate difficult road conditions Tuesday morning with fog and ice on some roadways. The initial call came...
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Memory Lane Farm Collecting Cards for Founder’s 90th Birthday

The Founder of Memory Lane Farm, Mr. Martin Wolf, will be turning 90 on January 12, 2023. Memory Lane Farm is collecting cards to help him have the best day ever!. “Help make Mr. Martin’s day by filling the mail box with birthday wishes and greetings. Our goal is for him to have 90 cards for 90 years!” they said.
onfocus.news

Ash tree removal will resume in Braem Park this month

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield will begin ash tree removals in Braem Park starting in January. This is the second year of removals following a five-year plan to remove a majority of the ash tree population within the park. This is a proactive approach to remove ash trees before they are infected with Emerald Ash Borer and become hazardous.
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Governor Upham House Closed for Tours Through February

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Governor WH Upham House will be closed for tours January and February of 2023. The office will retain regular operating hours which are as follows. Mondays 9 am to 1 pm. Wednesday 10 am to 1 pm. Thursdays 9 am to 1 pm. “The...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
onfocus.news

Hope For Heather Benefit to Help Local Woman with Cancer

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – In October 2022, Heather Widmann, sister, daughter, wife, and most importantly mother of two beautiful little girls was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, Bile Duct and Liver Cancer. “It’s hard to imagine the words you have cancer, but because of the location and severity of the cancer...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
The Takeout

The Legend of Shifty, Wisconsin’s Old Fashioned King

At first glance, there’s nothing special about Shifty’s Old Fashioned Mix. The bottle features simple text above a portrait of an aging bartender with a knowing smile. The ingredients are simple, too: water, cane sugar, aromatic bitters, and citric acid. But with a splash of brandy (or bourbon), a cherry, an orange slice, and a little sweet or sour soda, this mixture transforms into one of the most delicious drinks of its kind.
WISCONSIN STATE
antigotimes.com

Warrant of the Week

The Antigo Police Department holds multiple warrants for Cory W. Resch 29 years old. Resch is. wanted for failure to appear felony threat to law enforcement, OWI 4th and PAC 4th. Also,. additional warrants for operating after being revoked and failure to install an IID. Those with. information on his...
ANTIGO, WI
onfocus.news

WILLIAM MILLHAUSEN NAMED CHIEF DEPUTY OF MARATHON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – Marathon County Sheriff Chad D. Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to the position of Chief Deputy/Undersheriff effective January 8, 2023. “I am humbled by the trust and confidence in my abilities to work alongside the men and women of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office to serve the citizens and visitors of Marathon County,” stated Chief Deputy Millhausen. “Our staff are some of the best in the industry, and I am extremely proud of all of them and their dedication to the law enforcement profession.”
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

