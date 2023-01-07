ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks

AMHERST, Texas (KCBD) - It was a big District game Friday night as Cotton Center visited Amherst. In the third quarter, Amherst, who only had five players, has one foul out in a close game. It gave Cotton Center a huge advantage, but the Lady Elks and their Head Coach...
Lady Raider lands Dunkin’ NIL deal

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lady Raider sophomore Ashley Chevalier is one of the newest members of Team Dunkin’. Dunkin’ announced Tuesday that Chevalier was one of 31 student-athletes signed to a name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership with the company to share their experiences across social media and enjoy exclusive Team Dunkin’ merch to sport on […]
New Oceans Behavioral Hospital opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new behavioral hospital is coming to Lubbock. The new 32-bed facility focuses on mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and other behavioral concerns in adults. Marybeth Moran, the administrator for Oceans Behavioral Hospital, says the hospital’s goal is to serve the underserved. “Lubbock came...
#14 Iowa State keeps Red Raiders winless in Big 12

AMES, Iowa (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 as they lost to #14 Iowa State 84-50 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa. Red Raiders trailed by 19 at the half. Da’Vion Harmon led the way with 14 for Tech. Pop Isaacs added 10 points. Texas...
Hayashi Buffet Takes Over Former Dragon Buffet In Lubbock

Lubbock now has a new (ish) Chinese buffet option. Let's admit it, Chinese buffets are fun. It's an open invitation not only to pig out (if you like) but also to try new things that you might not have risked before. For many, a Chinese buffet may be the first time they try foods like mussels, crab legs, sushi, etc.
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27. Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 7 months. She is the life of the party! She loves everyone she meets and does well with other dogs. She also loves to play, sunbathe and be the center of attention. Bella is up to date all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
The windiest city? Close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers

It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Chopper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper! KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a five-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months. He is laid back, obedient and kind. He loves to hang out on the couch and chill with his humans. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen, the original owners, the Dean Family, announced today. After 50 years in operation, the Deans were closing their doors to the public. However, before the amusement park went up for auction, the owners found investors to purchase the business.
“Friday Night Lights” star Boobie Miles arrested in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KOSA) - Former Odessa Permian football player James “Boobie” Miles was arrested in Abilene on Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of bond/protective order. Miles was made famous after his senior season of high school at Permian was chronicled in the...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles

ROPESVILLE, Texas (KCBD) - The Ropes Lady Eagles are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week. Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout four quarters left the two squads fighting in overtime, two of them. Ropes defense and clutch...
