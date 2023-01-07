Read full article on original website
Cougars on the prowl, knock off CovCath
Maybe a couple of early season losses and not at full strength kept Conner under the radar as they started 2-3. They’ve now put the target squarely on their back. The Cougars went into Park Hills on Tuesday night and came away with a 74-68 victory over Covington Catholic, defeating the state’s No. 2 team and snapping a 15-game losing streak to their Ninth Region foes dating all the way back to 2008.
No. 1’s vs No. 2’s highlight LINK nky area prep basketball rankings this week
With school back in session, action in district and region play really picked up this past week. Holy Cross’ girls picked up another 9th Region All “A” region title while Walton-Verona suffered tough losses to Owen County in the 8th Region All “A”, the girls dropping a three-point contest in the semifinals while the boys struggled to find a rhythm offensively in a 68-50 defeat.
Committee approves first $4M for NKU science building
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Kentucky Legislature’s Government Contract Review Committee approved a little over $4 million for Northern Kentucky University’s Hermann Science building. “NKU was approved for a $79.9 million project to renovate and expand the Dorothy Westerman Hermann Science Center by the Kentucky General Assembly...
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
Biggby Coffee names Brandience agency of record for Tri-State locations
Biggby Coffee’s 16-store Greater Cincinnati footprint is now utilizing Cincinnati-based marketing agency Brandience for agency-of-record status. Brandience will oversee all paid advertising and marketing aspects, including media buying, planning, placement, sponsorships, and digital and brand creative for Biggby Coffee’s Cincinnati co-op. The company has expanded into Northern Kentucky,...
Fort Thomas earns ‘Runner Friendly’ title as Flying Pig training kicks into high gear
The city of Fort Thomas is the first city in Kentucky to earn a “Runner Friendly Community” designation from the Road Runners Club of America. Cities across the country were invited to apply for the honor, and Fort Thomas was one of only five communities to earn the designation awarded in fall 2022.
Interim NKU president will not be able to serve in permanent position
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents decided Monday during a special meeting that the university’s interim president will not be able to serve as permanent president. The vote comes after the abrupt departure of former NKU President Ashish Vaidya, which was announced in November. The board has yet...
Fort Thomas Highland Plaza under new ownership for first time since 1960s
After decades under the same owners, Highland Plaza, located at 654 Highlands Ave. in Fort Thomas, is under new ownership. Fort Thomas business partners Brent Gilman and Matt Mansfield of New Castle Real Estate acquired the property on Jan. 6 from Hank Pogue, president of Fort Thomas Enterprises Inc., whose father purchased the property in 1964.
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
Park Hills hopes to address traffic issues before Brent Spence project
Park Hills police have been conducting traffic studies on the city’s stretch of Amsterdam Road, which is already a traffic overflow route when I-71/75 is backed up and is expected to get worse as the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project picks up speed. A main artery that funnels commuters...
One victim in Friday evening double shooting has passed away, announce Covington Police
Twenty-three-year old Selvin Orlando Alvarado of Covington, one of the victims of Friday’s double shooting in Covington, passed away at 10:04 a.m. after succumbing to his wounds, according to a press release from the Covington Police Department. Alvarado was previously in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical...
Lawsuit filed over charter school law
On Friday, The Council for Better Education and two boards of education filed a lawsuit in Franklin County Circuit Court against the Kentucky Department of Education over House Bill 9 — the charter school bill passed by the legislature last year. The Dayton Independent Board of Education and Jefferson...
One wall, two bars and a landlord: How a noise complaint introduced NKY to a Mainstrasse feud
The feud, at least in the public’s eye, began in early 2022 when Chris Estano hired someone to play live music on the front patio of his Mainstrasse bar, Paddy’s on Main. It announced itself in the form of a noise complaint about the events of that night, then landed on a Covington City Commission meeting agenda in March.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
NKY Chamber of Commerce seeking presenters for 2023 DEI Summit Series
The NKY Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking speakers for their Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, its second annual DEI Summit Series. The event will be held June 9 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger located at 3861 Olympic Boulevard in Erlanger. In...
Newport names new vice mayor
The Newport City Commission held a special meeting on Jan. 9, where they named their new vice mayor. Long-time city Commissioner Beth Fennell was selected to fill the role previously held by commissioner Frank Peluso, who did not seek reelection for a new term. Fennell was elected to the commission...
