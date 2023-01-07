Maybe a couple of early season losses and not at full strength kept Conner under the radar as they started 2-3. They’ve now put the target squarely on their back. The Cougars went into Park Hills on Tuesday night and came away with a 74-68 victory over Covington Catholic, defeating the state’s No. 2 team and snapping a 15-game losing streak to their Ninth Region foes dating all the way back to 2008.

