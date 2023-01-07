Northwestern’s Kirch tabbed 2022 NAIA Footballscoop.com Coordinator of the Year

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Northwestern College defensive coordinator Billy Kirch has been named the 2022 NAIA Footballscoop.com Coordinator of the Year. Kirch, who is in his seventh season as the Red Raiders’ defensive coordinator, helped guide Northwestern’s defense toward the top of the NIAIA ranks in many defensive categories.

Northwestern finished in the top five in opponent points per game, opponent yards per game, and rushing yards allowed per game. Also, they did not allow an opponent to score more than 10 points in a game in 10 straight games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.