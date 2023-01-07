ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

The City of Yuma’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony took place downtown in the Historic Yuma Theatre

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2EE3_0k6Vcpng00

Five members were sworn into their positions and some share their goals to help the community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The City of Yuma held its Inauguration Ceremony Friday evening, welcoming back Mayor Doug Nicholls along with several new councilmembers.

Presiding Municipal Judge James Coil and councilmember Gary Knight were re-elected..

The incoming new councilmembers are Arturo Morales and Carol Smith.

Yuma's Historic Theatre was filled with Yumans showing support for the elected city council.

New councilmember Morales who says it's an honor to represent Yuma. He mentions he's ready to hit the ground running and names a few things that are on his agenda.

"Safety, leisurely sports activities for the kids. Are we bringing in new businesses to the community? So there's a number of things we're going to have to address as a council together," explains Morales.

Mayor Nicholls was sworn in for the third time as mayor and says it means a lot to have the community's support.

He says the council is going to focus on economic development.

"Bringing in those primary industries with higher paying jobs that bring in dollars into the community and not worrying about circulating dollars among the community," mentions Mayor Nicholls.

Today was different than the other inaugurations for Mayor Nicholls because his sister, Judge Nicholls got to do the honors.

"Having her to be able to administer the oath was very special," continues Mayor Nicholls.

He ended the ceremony with a closing speech, followed by a blessing from Pastor Tyrone Jones.

The post The City of Yuma’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony took place downtown in the Historic Yuma Theatre appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. All City of Tucson offices, except for emergency services, will be closed Monday,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Housing America supports Arizona communities

In 2022, Housing America continued its sponsorship of the AZ Interagency Farmworkers Coalition scholarship program. That and held fundraising efforts for the Somerton High School. The post Housing America supports Arizona communities appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
KYMA News 11

Group of eight U.S. Senators visit Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A bipartisan group of eight U.S. Senators will be visiting Yuma's southern border today. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and several other U.S. Senators will be able to see, firsthand what's going on along the Yuma border. The senators are expected to tour Yuma's soft-sided processing center, the Morelos Dam The post Group of eight U.S. Senators visit Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma Employees Receive Certification for Playground Safety

The City of Yuma congratulates Parks and Recreation Grounds Maintenance Supervisors Sam Lewis and Joel Meyer for becoming the latest City employees to earn the industry-leading certification for playground safety. Lewis was recently named a Certified Playground Safety Inspector (CPSI) through the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), while Meyer...
YUMA, AZ
hstoday.us

Construction on Border Gaps at Morelos Dam Scheduled to Begin

U.S Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) U.S. Border Patrol is scheduled to begin construction next week to close gaps in the border barrier near the Morelos Dam. Last Spring, DHS announced the Yuma Morelos Dam Project, to close four gaps located within a former Department of Defense border barrier project. The project includes areas along the Colorado River that contained temporary infrastructure put in place by the State of Arizona. CBP is scheduled to begin mobilizing for construction next week and the project is anticipated for completion in Summer 2023. This project will be funded with DHS’s Fiscal Year 2021 appropriations and will address operational impacts, as well as immediate life and safety risks.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon

After four months of containers and over $100 million of Arizona taxpayer money spent, Yuma is right back where it started with open gaps in the border wall. The post Yuma local hopes border solutions come soon appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
KTAR.com

Border Patrol to begin closing gaps near Morelos Dam west of Yuma next week

PHOENIX — Border Patrol on Friday announced it would begin construction next week to close gaps in the barrier near the Morelos Dam west of Yuma. The four gaps that will be closed are part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Yuma Dam Project and will be tied into already existing infrastructure in the area.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy