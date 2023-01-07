High school wrestling: McKeel wins fifth district title

It’s been consistent for McKeel Academy wrestling over the past half decade.

For the fifth time in six years, the Wildcats take home the Class 1A, District 7 championship. This year it was after a 46-27 win over Avon Park in the finals, which means that both teams will be heading to regionals thanks to placing in the top two. Class 1A regionals are slated for Jan. 12.

In other action, Lake Region dominated Lake Placid 72-9; Avon Park won over Tenoroc 43-30; Mckeel upended Lake Region 66-18; and Avon Park outlasted Mulberry 46-36.

“I’m impressed because we had a lot of kids step up where our younger JV kids stepped up today, and filled some spots that had some injuries. All I can ask is that they do that, and they came out here and knocked it out — that’s all I’m proud of,” Mckeel wrestling coach Frank Olinger said.

Olinger took note of the student-athletes who stepped up and led the team to victory — seniors Owen McNabb and Ben Lietz — but he isn’t satisfied despite the consistent results.

“We can always keep working. … (We’re) making rookie mistakes if you will, and if we polish those up then we should be hammering a whole lot harder, but we’re going out there and wrestling, and I’m looking at my team and we’re in shape, so that’s what matters to me," Olinger said.

What mattered to McNabb in the finals was all about the pinfall for six points.

“My mentality was get it done, try not to waste energy and I’m really looking for a fall to help my team out more,” McNabb said.

In an effort to dominate, McNabb took his opponent down, put pressure on his left side, which makes the right side pop up. He then used a half nelson, utilized his weight and pinned for a victory.

Still, McNabb knew it would take more than just polishing on his skill set to galvanize the team.

“…It’s a change that I had to step up and take as a leader and just take on a bigger role, and kind of teach and help the younger guys just get used to it,” McNabb said. “…I think I’m definitely more vocal in the room and during matches. Even after a win or loss I like to show them technique and talk to them through what they did good and what they did bad. And then at practice, I like to see what they’re doing and if I can improve upon that…”