Rachel Brougham: Need a new idea for the new year?

You’ve vowed to get more exercise, to lose some weight and just have an overall healthier lifestyle. Maybe in the past you’ve made the decision to get organized, learn a new skill or quit smoking.

Whatever your resolutions have been in the past, you’re in good company, as nearly half of Americans vow to make changes at the start of each new year. But each year, so many of those resolutions go out the window after a few weeks. Sometimes our goals are too high, too strict and we’re just so dang hard on ourselves.

We’ve all heard that often it’s the small changes that add up, after all, there’s that saying about Rome not being built in a day. So why not make 2023 the year we vow to focus on the little things? If you’re not sure where to start, I’ve come up with some ideas.

Drink more water. No seriously, you’ll feel better with a couple extra glasses each day.

Write letters. I’m willing to bet that it’s a rarity to get a hand-written card or letter in your mailbox these days. But think about how great it feels when one arrives.

Create a sleep routine. If you’re an awful sleeper like me, maybe a new routine before bed can help. Whether it’s turning your electronics off an hour before bed, reading, jotting down a to-do list for the next day or doing whatever it is you do to relax, try incorporating these things into a nightly ritual.

Just move more. This is a great one if you’re not sure you can keep up with a regular exercise routine. Even a short 10 minute walk can help with focus and energy.

If you want to get organized but the idea of doing it all at once is overwhelming, vow to clean just five minutes a day. You’ll be surprised how much you accomplish over the course of a few days.

Volunteer. If you have extra time on your hands, why not use it to better your community and help your neighbors? There are plenty of organizations that will be happy to have you.

Focus on whole foods. There’s no need for extreme dieting. Focus on healthy, natural foods and treat yourself to the foods you love in moderation.

Make those phone calls. When was the last time you called a family member or friend just because? I have a friend who calls me just to check in every week or so and I absolutely love our chats.

Try a new recipe or a lot of new recipes. Pick your favorite dish and learn to make it perfectly at home.

Do you tend to spend too much money and buy things you don’t need? Maybe creating a monthly budget is a great thing to try in 2023.

Practice patience. Do it not only for yourself but for those around you.

Sign up for a class. Is there a hobby or skill you’ve always wanted to learn? Not only will you do something you enjoy, you may meet new friends.

Make 2023 the year you create boundaries. Recognize what you’re capable of doing and what you’re not willing to do. This goes for spending time with people as well. Create boundaries and stick to them.

Be nicer. Just be an all-around more pleasant person. Don’t be the guy who constantly puts others down or the woman who can’t come up with anything positive to say, ever.

Do what you want. And skip what you don’t want. Make no apologies for either.

Whatever you choose to work on, here’s to a better you in 2023!

— Rachel Brougham is the former assistant editor of the Petoskey News-Review. You can email her at racheldbrougham@gmail.com.