Kendall Stanley: On the ready

By Kendall Stanley
 4 days ago
They were rolling down the highway, four or five in a line, all headed east. Into the teeth of a winter blizzard where power lines were certain to come down.

They were the electric utilities bucket trucks headed to where they would be needed during and after the storm.

We were headed west on I-40 to spend the winter where electrical crews wouldn’t have to deal with snow, wind and whiteouts. They were headed for staging areas that emergency managers had established so they could roll quickly.

Michigan utilities were in the thick of it so they wouldn’t be sharing their resources at least not at the start.

It’s not just blizzards that get the trucks on the road, it’s the hurricanes and tornadoes where mutual aid finds trucks taking to the highways to help out other utilities.

Given the intensity and severity of the blizzard, they certainly would have been quickly put to use.

Keep the aid flowing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently performed a minor miracle — his plea and remarks before a joint session of Congress received warm applause and support, which is something of a rarity in Congress these days.

He had come to the U.S. to meet with President Biden and to make the case for more war materiel to continue to hold at bay Russian forces seeking to take over his country.

Snarky comments like Tucker Carlson’s at Zelensky wearing a sweatshirt before Congress aside, he pointed out to Congress that to not provide aid, to not help repel Russia, was a threat not only to his country but to the larger world.

If Ukraine were to be overrun, how far would a Vladimir Putin go in trying to stitch back together the failed Soviet Union? It is Putin who famously speaks of the tragedy of the collapse of the Soviet Union. He’s not, as they say, over it yet.

Not everyone in Congress is all in on Zelensky’s call for arms and funding. There are those who say he shouldn’t expect a blank check from the U.S., or we should have tight controls and review of the money that is finding its way to Ukraine. That’s as it should be, but we have to remember that only one nation — ours — is capable of providing the aid that Ukraine needs to hold off and defeat Russia.

Not only are we capable of the funding, but our weapon systems are state-of-the-art and just what is needed to counter Russia’s outmoded military. When you have to buy drones from Iran because you don’t have any and your bombed-out battle tanks are littering the roads and fields of Ukraine, America’s top weapons provide much-needed firepower to hold Russia at bay.

How and when will this war end? How much longer can we be the military stockpile for Ukraine? Who knows, but no one at the present has any thoughts that Putin will just back away and give back territory to Ukraine.

Certainly Americans love the scrappy little guy. But there is more than just being the little guy to the Russian big guy in this instance. The world shouldn’t be willing to sit back and let Russia think it can look around and annex any place it wants.

Zelensky says he needs the U.S. to win against Putin. We should work to help him in that endeavor.

Snowy it is!

I’m now 74 years old and I’ve lived my entire life in Northern Michigan, which is normally a pretty good place to be.

Not when it’s blizzarding out, when the roads are clogged, the plows get stuck and visibility is nonexistent.

Which is why I’m not saddened by missing out on the blizzard a couple of weeks ago. I’ve been there and I’ve done that.

When the area set a new record snowfall for the season at a little over 200 inches a few years ago, I was hounded by those who felt I should have been there to live through it. Naw. I’d already lived through the other top five snowiest winters and I didn’t need to notch another one in my belt.

The same with the most recent storm. I know what my driveway looked like. I can hear the wind howling through our drafty older house. I can think about sunshine and warmth — oh wait, we escaped before the storm and have sunshine and warmth!

For those of you who’ve never lived through a storm like that, take heart! You now have the ability to say “you remember that storm during Christmas of 2022? Now that was a snowstorm!”

— Kendall P. Stanley is retired editor of the News-Review. He can be contacted at kendallstanley@charter.net. The opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer and not necessarily of the Petoskey News-Review or its employees.

