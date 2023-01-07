ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, KY

WKYT 27

USC, OMG! South Carolina SHOCKS UK 71-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UNBELIEVABLE! South Carolina, considered the worst team in the SEC, entered Rupp Arena and stunned Kentucky 71-68 Tuesday night. UK never led falling behind 13-2 at the start and never recovering. The Gamecocks, not known for their outside shooting, hit eleven 3-pointers with Meechie Johnson (26...
COLUMBIA, SC
thecomeback.com

Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason

Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reed Sheppard, Travis Perry face off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two of the top high school basketball players in the state of Kentucky faced off on Saturday evening in the Second Chance Shootout event, giving fans at Lexington Catholic High School a treat. Reed Sheppard, North Laurel star and Kentucky basketball signee, is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Skylynn Burnam - MLK Jr Unity Breakfast and March

WATCH | Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. Blue Grass Airport working...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky football picks up five-star defensive line transfer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Carolina defensive line transfer Keeshawn Silver has committed to Kentucky. The former five-star recruit is a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility left. UK has a vacancy at nose tackle with Justin Rodgers now gone, a role Silver could possibly fill with his 6′5″,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A high pressure will take control of our weather creating a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new workweek. A weak weather maker will increase clouds and our chances for a few showers on Tuesday. Our best chances for rain arrive as we...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (1/10/2023)

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. Good Question: Why is the price of eggs so high?. Updated: 15 hours ago. Good Question: Why is the price of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Man dies in incident at Georgetown stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 52-year-old man died in a Georgetown stamping plant incident Monday, Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says. Fifty-two-year-old Bruno Naba, of Frankfort, died at the YS Precision Stamping plant around 2 a.m. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released. ABC 36 is working to...
GEORGETOWN, KY
Wave 3

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen in stable condition following car wreck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson told FOX 56 a female juvenile was hit near Moberly and Second Street in Richmond Monday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. The Richmond Police Department said that a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. She was transported to a...
RICHMOND, KY

