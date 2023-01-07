ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia.

There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive.

This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.

