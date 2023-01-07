Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ABC 4
Hurricane K9’s partner shares update and feelings after police dog was stabbed
HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Hurricane Police K9 Riko’s partner shared an update on the dog’s recovery and his feelings after Riko was stabbed while attempting to apprehend a suspect in December. After weeks of recovery, Riko has been cleared to return to work sniffing narcotics and hopes...
Funeral services to be held for slain Enoch City family
With permission from the family representative, Enoch City officials confirmed that the funeral services for Tausha Haight, her five children and Gail Earl will be held this Friday, Jan. 13.
KUTV
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
kjzz.com
Domestic violence expert says victims are in most danger when they try to leave
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — As people process the Enoch murders, a domestic violence expert said this is a key time for all of us to regroup and listen. Enoch police said Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael in the weeks leading up to the murder-suicide of the family.
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
890kdxu.com
What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?
Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
Who were the Haights? Police previously visited family at Enoch home
As a community remains in shock following the discovery of eight bodies found inside an Enoch home on Wednesday, officials released the identities of the victims who were members of one family.
KUTV
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
890kdxu.com
St. Georges Own Ms. Senior Universe Gives Us Some Goals We Can Actually Handle
She was admittedly a "chubby" housewife, who had no interest in physical fitness. Now, she is Ms. Senior Universe and she lives right here in St. George. And she's won 49 medals in the different iterations of the World Senior Games around the world. So when Marianne Hamilton has advice...
kjzz.com
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
890kdxu.com
Smash or Pass: St. George Pioneer Edition
We owe a lot to our founding fathers and mothers. But would you smash or pass?. See how St. George Utah has changed over the years using historic photos in modern day locations.
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
890kdxu.com
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
ABC 4
Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
suindependent.com
Red Rock Film Festival Gets Real
With over 100 films as part of its 16th Annual Festival, Southern Utah’s Red Rock Film Festival not only had a section in Cedar City in October; it has extended its Festival to St. George to show all the accepted films. The stories appear to ring up reality only an international festival can, with a dash of fantasy.
suunews.net
Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City
The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
