ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Experts weigh in on dark trends in Utah murder-suicide cases

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The tragedy that left eight dead in early January in an Enoch murder-suicide shines a light on an ongoing problem in Utah. Since 2012, there have been multiple cases of mass family killings in the state. In 2012, Joshua Powell killed himself and his...
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A Piute High School student is dead after authorities said she was shot by another student Sunday evening. In a news release, the Piute County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 p.m.
PIUTE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
The Associated Press

Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
ENOCH, UT
890kdxu.com

What Would Happen If An Asteroid Hit St. George Utah?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if an asteroid hit St. George Utah?. I recently found a website https://neal.fun/asteroid-launcher. This website is perfect for someone with a morbid mind, like myself. You can pretend to launch asteroids to any location on Earth. Think of it as an online version of a rage room.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Heavy mountain snow and valley rain forecast for Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! I hope you enjoyed the quieter weather over the weekend as we have another round of active weather ahead. A very moist and sub-tropical originated storm will begin moving into the Great Basin throughout the day Monday. This will be the first of two troughs that will bring ample moisture into the Beehive State.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Red Rock Film Festival Gets Real

With over 100 films as part of its 16th Annual Festival, Southern Utah’s Red Rock Film Festival not only had a section in Cedar City in October; it has extended its Festival to St. George to show all the accepted films. The stories appear to ring up reality only an international festival can, with a dash of fantasy.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suunews.net

Next wave of rain, wind and snow to move through Cedar City

The National Weather Service has issued wind and winter weather advisories for Iron County on Jan. 10 and 11. The storm system is forecasted to move into the Cedar City area at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 and leave at around 5 a.m. on Jan. 11. Before the snow arrives, Iron County will see scattered showers throughout the day.
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy