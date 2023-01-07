ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
depauliaonline.com

Unhinged in a good way: Spencer Sutherland and NEZZA to play Demon Jam

A free concert is coming to DePaul. DePaul Activities Board (DAB) announced singers Spencer Sutherland and NEZZA as the headlining and opening acts for Demon Jam. First time hearing about Demon Jam? That’s because the free concert is returning for the first time since 2019. In previous years, Demon Jam was held during Welcome Week as a way to ring in the new school year.
depauliaonline.com

Holiday Heist: DePaul parish adds security measures after burglary

A Christmas time burglary left the St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Lincoln Park with thousands lost in donations from Sunday and Christmas Day mass collections. On Monday, Dec. 26, an unidentified male broke into the parish office and church sacristy around 8 p.m. The perpetrator was seen leaving the building at 8:16 p.m., according to the church’s lead pastor, Fr. Joseph Williams. Williams said the burglar obtained this information from security footage acquired from DePaul University’s Public Safety officers.
depauliaonline.com

Basic Needs Hub to host free gear and goods event

The Basic Needs Hub will host a free gear and goods event on Jan. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Student Center in Room 120AB. At the event, the hub will be offering students free winter gear such as gloves, hats, snow boots and winter coats since it is getting colder in Chicago and not everyone can afford winter gear. The hub is also offering students preservable food items for free.
depauliaonline.com

College of Law names first inaugural fellows for Racial Justice Initiative

DePaul College of Law named Manoj Mate as DePaul’s first Racial Justice Initiative (RJI) inaugural director on Dec. 15, 2022. Mate previously worked as the policy advisor for former mayor of San Antonio Julian Castro. He worked with local organizations to collaborate with the mayor’s office, according to Newsline.
depauliaonline.com

DePaul’s late-game comeback falls short in 78-70 loss to Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — DePaul dropped their third Big East conference game of the season to Butler by a score of 78-70. The Blue Demons unsurprisingly had another slow start to the game and fought back in the second half, but could not find a way to overcome Bulldogs graduate student Eric Hunter Jr’s 23-point night.
