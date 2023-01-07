The Basic Needs Hub will host a free gear and goods event on Jan. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. in the Lincoln Park Student Center in Room 120AB. At the event, the hub will be offering students free winter gear such as gloves, hats, snow boots and winter coats since it is getting colder in Chicago and not everyone can afford winter gear. The hub is also offering students preservable food items for free.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO