Different Drum: Trying to find suitable boots is a trying quest

By Kristy Smith
 4 days ago
“Mom, where are my winter boots?” asked my daughter during the recent Christmastime blizzard. I credit the bags under my eyes to the ongoing fielding of those kinds of questions, which I’ve mandatorily responded to over the past 26 years (she has an older half-brother who I step-parented five years before she was born).

What has she been wearing in the absence of snow boots? I’m afraid to ask, as I have on my pair of very non-glamourous, but functional brown snow boots. Hmm. That means she has been wearing (cringe) a pair of my well-polished fashion boots on her travels and to trudge outside to shovel around and clear off her car. Great.

I had been so happy last fall to have scored for my daughter a great boot deal on some sturdy, yet attractive, previously owned (but looked to be unworn) pair of name brand outdoorsperson winter boots (probably an unsolicited Christmas gift to someone from a well-meaning relative) at only 25% of their original selling price. If that weren’t enough, my daughter proclaimed the dark blue, quilted, fleece-lined, ankle-height, slip-on boots “cute” and they fit well, too. I was still celebrating the win-win outcome of the situation a full year later, when she reported them missing in action.

After quizzing her thoroughly as to when and where she last wore the boots and trying unsuccessfully to locate them in one of three spots where they should have been, I realized that due to the weather, we were going to have to find her another pair of winter boots ASAP. Heaven help me! I wasn’t ready to have to re-solve the problem I had already solved with those blue boots that should have lasted a handful of seasons.

Yes, Mom and Grandma, I know this is the stuff of which parenting is made, but episodes of wasted time and expense still irk me to the core. Plus, the corollary to the missing boot issue is that purchasing another pair of winter boots for my daughter almost guarantees we will locate within a week the missing pair of missing blue boots as a dollop of irony to top off the whole stinky situation. More hours of my life and dollars I will never recoup.

So, I set out the day after Christmas to visit the closest larger city in search of another pair of winter boots. First, I visited two big box grocery stores, but was not pleased with their selection of winter footwear. Not only did they lack sturdiness, but those closest to what I was after seemed predominately to be covered with faux suede, which, in my winter boot experience, will look like crap thereafter its first encounter with snow and slush.

The rest of the boots offered were decidedly of the fashion variety. Some were way too short or had impractical, decorative features and foolish bling add-ons for adults (really?!); others had ridiculously treacherous-looking high heels that seem poised to cause more problems than they allegedly were to solve. They caused me to wonder if the act of even wearing a stiletto heel in the first place automatically invalidates any subsequent medical insurance claims.

Next, I went to a sporting goods store, but the boots there were either extra bulky or required lacing up instead of zipping shut. Nobody’s got time for that when you need to get out the door to college or work.

Just when I was tempted to throw in the winter boot search towel and opt for a pair of giant, white Mickey Mouse ice-fishing-style winter boots (can you even legally drive wearing them?) for my daughter, I decided to check the inventory at some used stores. At the third one, I located a pair of new-looking, basic black lace-up Tote boots in my daughter’s size. Closer inspection revealed the laces were more for decoration. An instep area zipper is how you actually fasten them. Holy best of both worlds!

There was no price on the boots, so I haggled a reasonable one. Back at home, my daughter was OK with them and they fit well. So if you hear me scream, it just means I found the blue pair.

Kristy Smith’s Different Drum humor columns are archived at her blog: diffdrum.wordpress.com.

