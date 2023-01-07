ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Will Prescott Valley See More Snow This Week?

Prescott Valley has seen some interesting weather over the past few weeks with a combination of above average temps around Christmas to rain and snow with freezing temps by New Year’s. This week launches with beautiful sunny weather and a high nearing 60 degrees. So will Mother Nature continue with the warm, sunny temps or will we get more snow and rain?
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ

