NOLA.com
How did Tulane go from 2-10 one year to 12-2 the next? Players. Here's where they came from.
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz overhauled his staff in the offseason, bringing in six new assistants. The group meshed incredibly well — but the Green Wave did make a 10-win improvement on coaching alone. “The truth is, you don’t win without good players,” new offensive coordinator Jim Svoboda said...
NOLA.com
Tulane's Jaylen Forbes named AAC men's basketball player of the week
Tulane guard Jaylen Forbes was named American Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week Monday after averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two wins. Forbes, a junior from Florence, Mississippi, had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a 93-77 victory at home versus Tulsa before...
WDSU
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
NOLA.com
Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term
Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
NOLA.com
Slidell officials alarmed by new kind of gambling machine at off-track betting parlor
A little more than a year after St. Tammany Parish voters shot down a $325 million casino proposal, Slidell officials are waging a lower-profile fight against a form of gambling that has never appeared on a parish ballot: historical horse racing machines. The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2021...
lafourchegazette.com
Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test
A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
Endymion removes Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, citing threats and safety concerns
Less than 24 hours after New Orleans super-krewe Endymion announced Mel Gibson would serve as co-Grand Marshal for Mardi Gras 2023, officials have removed the actor from krewe activities.
NOLA.com
Chalmette students win 4-year scholarships and more metro area school news
POSSE SCHOLARS: Chalmette High School seniors Anna Nguyen and Kai Williams have been named as Posse Scholars, receiving prestigious, four-year scholarships valued at over $250,000. Nguyen will attend Case Western Reserve University, while Williams will enroll at Tulane University this fall. The nonprofit Posse Foundation trains student leaders from public high schools.
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 10
Are co-awardees of the 2023 Sherri Marina Memorial Grant, a New Orleans theater prize given to support works designed for Black lead actors, especially Black women. The grant is dedicated to actors Sherri Marina and Carol Sutton, who both passed in 2020, and the award's name alternates every year to honor both actors. Clark will use his $6,000 grant to support the premiere of his production “Back in the Day,” and Mahoney will use her grant to produce the play “God Help Them If We Wake Up.” Goat in the Road also received a grant to support the company’s extension of “The Family Line” through Jan. 29 at BK House.
fox8live.com
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
NOLA.com
Tiny Universe, Danny Barker's birthday, Sir Babygirl and more New Orleans events coming up Jan. 10-16
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Saxophonist Karl Denson is marking the 25th anniversary of his Tiny Universe project. The band is in New Orleans this week to celebrate and prepare for its winter tour. The jazz-funk group performs intimate shows at Chickie Wah Wah at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12, and there’s a late night set by DJ Jubilee after Thursday’s performance. Tickets $45 in advance or $55 on the day of the show via chickiewahwah.com.
This Is Louisiana's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Pelican State's best public high schools.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
These celebrity chefs opening restaurants in Harrah’s as New Orleans casino becomes Caesars
Soon, visitors to Harrah’s New Orleans casino will be able to sample dishes from three high-profile chefs, including one local star, in quick-serve, walk-right-up style. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, baker and “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro and New Orleans chef Nina Compton will each open their own distinct concepts in a new food hall in the casino.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
WDSU
The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
thesource.com
New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound
In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
Harvey man arrested in Tennessee for New Orleans December homicide
With the help of New Orleans and Tennessee U.S. Marshals, the NOPD's Violent Offenders Warrant Squad took 33-year-old Travis Andry into custody Thursday.
