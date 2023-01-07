Are co-awardees of the 2023 Sherri Marina Memorial Grant, a New Orleans theater prize given to support works designed for Black lead actors, especially Black women. The grant is dedicated to actors Sherri Marina and Carol Sutton, who both passed in 2020, and the award's name alternates every year to honor both actors. Clark will use his $6,000 grant to support the premiere of his production “Back in the Day,” and Mahoney will use her grant to produce the play “God Help Them If We Wake Up.” Goat in the Road also received a grant to support the company’s extension of “The Family Line” through Jan. 29 at BK House.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO