New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane's Jaylen Forbes named AAC men's basketball player of the week

Tulane guard Jaylen Forbes was named American Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the week Monday after averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in two wins. Forbes, a junior from Florence, Mississippi, had 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a 93-77 victory at home versus Tulsa before...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
NOLA.com

Longtime Christ Episcopal School head will retire at end of '23 term

Christ Episcopal School Head of School John Morvant will walk for the last time this spring as administrator of a high school graduating class, closing out his 46-year career in private school secondary education in St. Tammany Parish. Morvant, 72, is retiring in June from the school in Covington where...
COVINGTON, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux student gets perfect score on ACT test

A Thibodaux High School student got a perfect score on the ACT test. Tigers senior Micah Young accomplished the impressive feat, which was announced this weekend on the school's social media. Young is a brilliant mind who aced the test, getting all but about 10 questions correct on the exam,...
THIBODAUX, LA
NOLA.com

Chalmette students win 4-year scholarships and more metro area school news

POSSE SCHOLARS: Chalmette High School seniors Anna Nguyen and Kai Williams have been named as Posse Scholars, receiving prestigious, four-year scholarships valued at over $250,000. Nguyen will attend Case Western Reserve University, while Williams will enroll at Tulane University this fall. The nonprofit Posse Foundation trains student leaders from public high schools.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Jan. 10

Are co-awardees of the 2023 Sherri Marina Memorial Grant, a New Orleans theater prize given to support works designed for Black lead actors, especially Black women. The grant is dedicated to actors Sherri Marina and Carol Sutton, who both passed in 2020, and the award's name alternates every year to honor both actors. Clark will use his $6,000 grant to support the premiere of his production “Back in the Day,” and Mahoney will use her grant to produce the play “God Help Them If We Wake Up.” Goat in the Road also received a grant to support the company’s extension of “The Family Line” through Jan. 29 at BK House.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Tiny Universe, Danny Barker's birthday, Sir Babygirl and more New Orleans events coming up Jan. 10-16

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Saxophonist Karl Denson is marking the 25th anniversary of his Tiny Universe project. The band is in New Orleans this week to celebrate and prepare for its winter tour. The jazz-funk group performs intimate shows at Chickie Wah Wah at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12, and there’s a late night set by DJ Jubilee after Thursday’s performance. Tickets $45 in advance or $55 on the day of the show via chickiewahwah.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

The next Miss Universe to be crowned in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The 71st Miss Universe competition will take place in New Orleans next weekend. Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, of India, will present the winning crown to the next Miss Universe inside the Morial Convention Center. The event is happening on Sat. Jan. 14. and will feature...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
CENTRAL, LA
thesource.com

New Orleans Songwriter Devious Still Stamping His City’s Sound

In a small city known for the sounds of jazz, second line music, bounce music, twerk, and hip hop dynasties No Limit Records and Cash Money Records, there exists several more talented and eclectic creatives within the culture. Coming out of Hollygrove along with Lil Wayne, Fiend, Utp Skip, DJ Precise, Mellow Fellow, and Mack Maine is New Orleans award winning songwriter/artist Devious.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

