Everything To Know About Chilli & Matthew Lawrence's New Romance

Earlier this week, ‘90s kids everywhere rejoiced after TLC icon Chilli and Boy Meets World alum Matthew Lawrence ’s new romance made headlines.

From how the pair met to Cheryl Burke ’s shade, here’s everything to know about their relationship.

A Whirlwind Romance

Though Chilli and Lawrence may have only recently gone public with their romance , it seems their love was a long time coming. The duo were first spotted together in Hawaii back in August and earlier this week, the “Waterfalls” singer’s representative, Christal Jordan , confirmed that the pair were in fact, an item.

"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan explained of the pair, who spent Thanksgiving and Christmas with Chilli’s family in Atlanta. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Instagram Official

After a month and change of dating, Chilli and Lawrence ultimately opted to take their romance into the public eye earlier this week, confirming that they were an item in the most ‘90s way possible — a nostalgic dance video.

On Saturday, December 31, the lovebirds took to Instagram with a black and white video, depicting them donning festive onesies as they danced to A-ha’s iconic ‘80s hit, “Take On Me,” the musician captioning the video with the hashtags “ #newyearsshenanigans ,”“ #onesiegang ” and “ #wecute .”

The clip quickly went viral, garnering support from their famous friends.

“This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️,” quipped actress Danielle Fishel , as Spy Kids alum Alexa Vega dropped a heart emoji.

No Foul Play

Although Lawrence’s Dancing with the Stars icon ex-wife may have seemingly shaded the new couple on social media, posting a cryptic Instagram Story reading " that was fast ... " it seems the TLC legend had nothing to do with their split in early 2022.

While the pair reportedly re-encountered each other at a convention in March, one month after Burke filed for divorce in February, the ‘90s power couple opted to take things slow, as the Brotherly Love star was still grappling with his breakup.