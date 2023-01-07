Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher's Cutest Moments Over The Years: Photos

@aplusk/instagram

When Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met on the set of That '70s Show they had no idea that their work on the classic sitcom would eventually lead them to their own fairytale romance.

The duo starred as on-screen lovebirds Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the late '90s and early 2000s, but their own love story wouldn't begin until six years after the show aired its final episode.

Although the couple confessed that they initially had a "friends with benefits" style relationship, they took things to the next level when they moved in together in April 2012.

Two years later, they announced both their engagement and the birth of their first child, Wyatt , now 8, before tying the knot in 2015. Their son, Dimitri , now 6, was born in 2016.

TEENAGE COSTARS TO MOM & DAD: INSIDE ASHTON KUTCHER & MILA KUNIS' FAIRYTALE ROMANCE

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of their cutest social media moments over the years.

@aplusk/instagram

Kutcher and Kunis were all smiles as they took a Star Wars -themed Disney selfie at the world famous theme park this past September.

@aplusk/instagram

The No Strings Attached actor put an arm around the Family Guy voice actress as they posed in front of an art piece in July.

@aplusk/instagram

The happy couple showed they have always been all about their Disneyland dates as they cuddled up close in this adorable 2019 snapshot.

ASHTON KUTCHER CALLS WIFE MILA KUNIS 'THE BEST' AFTER BEING BY HIS SIDE WHILE FIGHTING LIFE-THREATENING DISEASE

@aplusk/instagram

Kutcher and Kunis proved they clean up nice in this sultry selfie from early 2018. "Night out with the wife," the Valentine's Day star captioned the sweet snap.

@aplusk/instagram

The Hollywood stars sported matching blue caps in this January 2018 photo. Kunis smiled for the camera and held up what appeared to be a protest sign which partially read: "We all need to do something. These girls are our sisters, part of our global family."

@aplusk/instagram

The What Happens In Vegas actor and the Luckiest Girl Alive star celebrated Red Nose Day together in 2016.