Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.10.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. It’s New Year’s Evil and this time we have the NXT Title on the line as Grayson Waller challenges Bron Breakker. Other than that, we have a twenty woman battle royal for the #1 contendership to the Women’s Title. Throw in Indus Sher vs. the Creed Brothers and we should be in for a good one. Let’s get to it.
Tyler Bate’s Return, Tag Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the return of Tyler Bate and two tag matches for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were set for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:. * Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews. * Josh Briggs...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Ladder Match, Hangman vs. Mox, More
All Elite Wrestling will run a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight in Los Angeles with a huge card for The Forum. The lineup includes:. * Ladder Match for AEW Trios Championship: Death Triangle (c) (3-3) vs. The Elite (3-3) (Match 7 of Best of 7 Series) * Hangman Page...
Andrade El Idolo Tweets Photo of AEW Entrance Mask With the Word ‘Bye’
– AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo posted a curious tweet earlier today. The tweet includes a photo of the black mask he typically wears for his entrances in AEW and the word “bye” in the caption above it. You can see the tweet below. Andrade El Idolo was...
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Potential Sale Changing Wrestling, If WWE Could Go Private
On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the possible sale of WWE and the impact it could have. Some highlights are below. On if WWE could go private: “I don’t know. That’s a level of fundraising money raising that’s so far out of my scope of even comprehension. I just don’t know who has the kind of money to play that game, but I think in aggregate if you put together three, four, five people especially if you’ve got somebody.. I mean what is Vince’s net worth? Three, four billion, but would he throw some of his own money into the kitty? Yeah… I’m not suggesting he has to come up with all of it himself. But, if he throws in a half a billion or a billion so he’s got skin in the game if he has access to that cash it’s liquid and he’s got Saudi partners who are willing to come in with three or four and you’ve got endeavor that may want to come in there’s no way of knowing. There’s just no way of knowing.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Who Should This Year’s Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants Be?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For MLW Superfight 2023
Major League Wrestling has announced that tickets go on sale Tuesday for MLW Superfight 2023 in Philadelphia. The announcement reads:. Tickets on sale this Tuesday for MLW SuperFight’23 in Philly. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. at MLW2300.com. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling returns to the 2300 Arena on...
Conrad Thompson Says WWE Sale Has Been Brewing For A While
WWE is reportedly lining up things for a potential sale, and Conrad Thompson says it’s been something that’s been in the works for a while. As reported late last week, the company has hired JP Morgan as an advisor for a potential sale following Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors. Thompson discussed the situation on the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows, noting that he’s had information suggesting that the company was being prepped for a sale for a while now.
Godfather, Gangrel & More Added This Summer’s The Gathering
TMart Promotions has added a few more names to this year’s iteration of The Gathering in Charlotte, North Carolina. The convention has added Gangrel, The Godfather, and Manny Fernandez to their guest list for the August 3rd through the 6th convention. The three join the previously-announced Bob Roop, Jim...
AXS Announces Broadcast Schedule For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
AXS TV has announced the broadcast schedule for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, which will air on the network starting tomorrow. The show will air over the course of several episodes of NJPW on AXS. WRESTLE KINGDOM 17 FEATURES THE RETURN OF KENNY OMEGA WHEN AXS TV’S NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING PREMIERES...
Note On Which NXT Stars Are At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A couple of NXT stars are at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that both Odyssey Jones and Von Wagner are at tonight’s show in Birmingham, Alabama. WWE has made a regular habit of using NXT talent on WWE Main Event tapings, so that’s most likely why they are there.
Various News: Dolph Ziggler To Appear At The Comedy Store Tonight, Every Mickie James Last Rodeo Match, MLW Fusion Lineup
– Ryan Nemeth will have an event at the Comedy Store in LA tonight which will include an appearance from his brother Dolph Ziggler and others. – Impact Wrestling has posted a video with every ‘Last Rodeo’ match for Mickie James so far, leading up to Friday’s Hard to Kill event. James will put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace’s Knockouts Championship.
Backstage Update On Uncertainty Among Talent At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping
After yesterday’s news that Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE and Vince McMahon is back as chairman of the board, there was allegedly a lot of uncertainty at last night’s NXT taping. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that everyone at the taping had heard the news, as well as the recently debunked rumors of a sale to a Saudi investment firm.
Betting Odds Released Regarding Who Might Buy WWE
The potential sale of WWE is one of the big topics of 2023, and betting odds have been revealed on who is most likely to make the buy. Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE board was done with the notion of maximizing sale potential, and Bovada has betting odds on who might by the company.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
WWE News: Gallus Returns & Wins Gauntlet Match On NXT, Dijak Beats Tony D’Angelo
– Gallus are back in NXT, making their return on tonight’s episode. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions made their return by attacking Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to take them out of a scheduled gauntlet match spot against Pretty Deadly and enter the match. Pretty Deadly would have earned an NXT Tag Team Championship match if they had won, and had gotten through a pair of enhancement talent and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade befor Gallus came in.
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 4 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fourth day of their Triangle Derby on Sunday morning in Anjo, the hometown of Tam Nakano. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Thekla def. Momo Kohgo. * Syuri def. Yuna Mizumori. * Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa, Mariah...
