HighlandHuntress
3d ago
Sounds like a bunch of entitled bunch of teenagers who are getting a jump on their criminal careers. Their lives need to be ruined since right now they are heading towards futures in prison. Their criminal trajectory needs to be stopped.
2
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog Disease
"Most Haunted Road In Kansas"- 5 Roads You Shouldn't Pass By At Night Or When You're Alone
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff Schedule
Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire. The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”
KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington threatened by man with gun over Facebook Live
A man walking around Kansas City, Missouri was threatening Kansas City Councilmember Brandon Ellington on Facebook Live while carrying a rifle.
1 injured in shooting at gas station in Raytown
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting at gas station in Raytown, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon. The police said it happened at 12:11 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 9323 E. 350 Highway, near Maple Avenue. The area is just south of Gregory Boulevard, near the city limit of Kansas City, Missouri.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
Lansing prisoner accused of murdering KCK teenager in 2014
A Kansas prisoner at Lansing Correctional Facility is accused of the first-degree murder of a 16-year-old found near 24th and Monroe in 2014.
Former Olathe drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for drug trafficking
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. Trevor J. Robinson, 46, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. Robinson...
Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel
Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs.
Gladstone police seek suspect
GLADSTONE — Gladstone police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly fled on foot from a traffic crash that involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northeast 66th Street and North Holmes Street. The vehicle, a black 2009 Mercury sedan, left inoperable at the scene, was later identified as stolen in a carjacking in Kansas City.
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Thieves steal copper from AT&T phone lines in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — AT&T workers are running new wire along Bundschu Road in Independence, Missouri, after thieves stole copper from the lines. It is the second time in two days, according to local residents, who have gone without internet and phone since last Friday. On Tuesday, KMBC 9 saw...
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
Eudora man arrested after alleged drunken crash into Gambino’s Pizza
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora man was arrested after he allegedly drunkenly crashed into the front of Gambino’s Pizza and severely injured two employees. The Eudora Police Department says that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St.
Kansas City’s new police chief talks priorities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday evening, community members got a chance to hear from the KCPD’s new police chief. “My top priority is building bridges,” said Chief Stacey Graves. Graves spoke before a standing-room-only crowd at South Patrol as she laid out her plans for the...
Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs
A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel.
KCK senior living facility declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.
Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax
Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax
Comments / 3