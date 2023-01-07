ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenexa, KS

KCTV 5

Celebratory bullet almost hits KCPD helicopter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a bullet almost hit their helicopter due to celebratory gunfire. The police department posted about it on Facebook, saying that their is a hole in their roof after “someone shot their gun into the air to celebrate the New Year.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Tony Battles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Crime Stoppers is making the public aware of a man wanted for a violation of sex offender registration. Tony Battles, a 55-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri, is wanted on a warrant out of Platte County for the violation. He is described as a Black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 injured in shooting at gas station in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting at gas station in Raytown, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon. The police said it happened at 12:11 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 9323 E. 350 Highway, near Maple Avenue. The area is just south of Gregory Boulevard, near the city limit of Kansas City, Missouri.
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Former Olathe drug treatment clinic owner sentenced for drug trafficking

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man who formerly owned an Olathe, Kansas, clinic that treated opioid addiction has been sentenced in federal court for possessing methamphetamine to distribute. Trevor J. Robinson, 46, of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years and three months in federal prison without parole. Robinson...
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

Historic church in Overland Park to transform into hotel

Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died. Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Gladstone police seek suspect

GLADSTONE — Gladstone police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly fled on foot from a traffic crash that involved a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at the intersection of Northeast 66th Street and North Holmes Street. The vehicle, a black 2009 Mercury sedan, left inoperable at the scene, was later identified as stolen in a carjacking in Kansas City.
GLADSTONE, MO
WIBW

Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

13-acre hazard reduction fire is set at Kansas City park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Controlled burns are an important tool for maintaining the health and safety of a forest. They can also be rejuvenating, returning nutrients to the soil via the ashes of vegetation that could otherwise take years to decompose. The Kansas City Parks & Recreation teamed up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Thieves steal copper from AT&T phone lines in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — AT&T workers are running new wire along Bundschu Road in Independence, Missouri, after thieves stole copper from the lines. It is the second time in two days, according to local residents, who have gone without internet and phone since last Friday. On Tuesday, KMBC 9 saw...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Eudora man arrested after alleged drunken crash into Gambino’s Pizza

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Eudora man was arrested after he allegedly drunkenly crashed into the front of Gambino’s Pizza and severely injured two employees. The Eudora Police Department says that just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Gambino’s Pizza at 1402 Church St.
EUDORA, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City’s new police chief talks priorities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Monday evening, community members got a chance to hear from the KCPD’s new police chief. “My top priority is building bridges,” said Chief Stacey Graves. Graves spoke before a standing-room-only crowd at South Patrol as she laid out her plans for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Senior living community in KCK impacted by bedbugs

A historic Overland Park, Kansas, church could be transforming into a boutique hotel.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County, Missouri, proposes marijuana sales tax

Firefighters in Raytown were battling a blaze at an apartment complex for seniors on Monday afternoon. Sadly, one person has died.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

