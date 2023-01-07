ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
hereisoregon.com

Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens

For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reducing food waste a focus in Portland as it rises nationwide

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (KPTV) - There is quite a bit that can be put in a household green compost bin in Portland and the surrounding areas where it’s offered. Here are just some of the items: all types of food, bones, coffee grounds, food-soiled paper, pizza boxes and yard waste.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver car crash causes large power outage

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A car crash caused a large power outage in Vancouver early Tuesday morning, according to Clark Public Utilities. A driver crashed into a large power pole at a high speed on Northeast Burton Road and Northeast 90th Avenue. The power pole supplied one of the major electrical substations of the city. Power went out for a big part of the city center.
VANCOUVER, WA

