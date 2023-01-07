ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez

The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Fans Are Thrilled Over Lucy's Return In NCIS' 3-Way Crossover

Thus far, it's safe to say that one of the most heartbreaking moments of Season 2 of "NCIS: Hawai'i" is the tearful departure of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) in the episode "Vanishing Act" — as she left the team to pursue a career in the NCIS's "agent afloat" program. Considering the immense amount of cast turnover that we have come to expect from the "NCIS" franchise, there's no question that Lucy's abrupt departure left plenty of fans reeling, as it placed the future of the fan-favorite junior agent in jeopardy. Making Lucy's departure all the more brutal was the tearful goodbye scene she shared with her girlfriend, FBI Agent Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson), as the two seemingly brought their relationship to a close while holding hands on the beach.
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo

Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe Win For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marks Major Firsts For The MCU

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gave the MCU a much-needed bang to close out last year. The emotional sequel had the immense challenges of continuing the series without late actor Chadwick Boseman and equaling its predecessor's success. Fortunately, "Wakanda Forever" may have just accomplished those feats and then some. Many critics praised the film's emotional and artistic vision from director Ryan Coogler. But the performances of some of the film's cast grabbed a lot of buzz-worthy attention, especially Angela Bassett.
Ryan Reynolds Sets The Record Straight On That Wolverine & Deadpool Title Rumor

While the release of the third "Deadpool" movie may still be a ways away, one major detail about its plot was announced early on — the involvement of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who last appeared in "Logan," which premiered in 2017. In response to some viewers questioning how the character could return given certain events in "Logan," Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Jackman together shared a simple explanation for Wolverine's involvement in "Deadpool 3," suggesting that the upcoming threequel takes palace before "Logan" chronologically.
Mila Kunis Wasn't A Huge Fan Of Her That '70s Show Wardrobe

The clothing on "That '70s Show" was extremely authentic, thanks to the efforts of costume designer Melina Root. According to a 2001 article in The Hollywood Reporter, Root put together the look for the show by scouring high school yearbooks in Wisconsin (where the show takes place) to find the perfect fashions of yesteryear. They were able to buy 19 racks of clothes from a warehouse sale at Sony. By the third season, they had an entire warehouse of vintage clothing, and Root made sure that they could recreate any '70s look. "I've been buying up a lot of vintage fabric, so whatever we don't have in stock or we can't find, we can manufacture," Root said at the time.
Seeing M3GAN In The Theater Reminded Allison Williams How Messed Up Human Nature Is

At this point, it's almost impossible for someone to have not heard about "M3GAN." The titular android has been stirring up hype all across social media, specifically on TikTok thanks to M3GAN's dance moves. It hasn't even been a week since the film has been out, and there are already talks of a M3GAN sequel with audiences and critics loving the film (via Rotten Tomatoes).
Games Of Thrones' Bella Ramsey Doesn't Really Care About Your Opinion On The Series Finale

Considering how much furor was whipped up by the controversial ending of "Game of Thrones," it's probably unsurprising that members of the show's cast are often asked to share their own thoughts on it. Even the youngest among them — such as Bella Ramsey, who portrayed the stalwart Lyanna Mormon on the show — has been subjected to crowdsourced opinions about the series by curious strangers.
Steve Guttenberg Dishes On Recreating ‘Three Men & A Baby’ Scene In ‘The Goldbergs’ (Exclusive)

Steve Guttenberg is returning to The Goldbergs to honor his beloved 1980s film Three Men and A Baby in the most epic way possible. The 64-year-old actor is back as Dr. Katman on the Jan. 11 episode of the ABC sitcom, where he’ll recreate the iconic “Goodnight Sweetheart” scene that he originally performed with Tom Selleck and Ted Danson. Steve spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and said “it was really fun” to recreate the beloved movie moment over 35 years later.
M3GAN's Potential Sequel Is A Gold Mine Of Tremendous Titles

As we've said before, "M3GAN's" title isn't just highly marketable 1337-speak — it's the secret to the film's box office success. "M3GAN" opened last week to a staggering $30 million haul (per Variety), which is surely entirely the result of its title and not the stellar marketing campaign, positive word-of-mouth, the enduring dominance of mid-to-low-budget horror films, or the strength of its concept.
Here's How To Win Four Exclusive DC BendyFigs From Looper And /Film

Looper and /Film are partnering up yet again with another stellar BendyFigs giveaway. This time around, we're offering three lucky winners a set of four BendyFigs from the DC Universe. If you're still reeling from the complete overhaul at Warner Bros. regarding your favorite DCEU characters and stars, these BendyFigs should cheer you right up.
Yellowstone's Orli Gottesman Recalls 'Freaking Out' Her First Day On Set

With the first half of its fifth season wrapping up in January 2023, "Yellowstone" is one of few scripted shows with the distinction of landing on the list of 2022's top telecasts (via Variety). The show's formula for success in the streaming era has been its ability to tap into a genre that not many shows tackle anymore — the Western. Infusing it with some romance and soapiness, Taylor Sheridan's drama is truly an addictive treat, especially for those appreciative of the cowboy lifestyle.
AMC Is Gifting Better Call Saul Fans With More Bob Odenkirk In This Lucky Hank Teaser

Since 2009, Bob Odenkirk has been quite busy playing one character: Jimmy McGill, AKA Saul Goodman. He first played the role in "Breaking Bad" from 2009 to 2013, and then in the Jimmy-focused spin-off "Better Call Saul" from 2015 to 2022, both of which aired on AMC. The character has become undeniably iconic, earning Odenkirk five Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
