Florida driver reports encounter with 'Star Wars-like' shipRoger MarshFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Vero Beach: The Painted Frog Art Studio January EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach ELC’s Archery Club Classes, Tours, and Meetings January 2023Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
11th Annual Humane Society of Vero Beach Bark in the Park Dog and Family FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
wflx.com
Charges dropped against fired St. Lucie deputy in off-duty gunfire of child
Charges have been dropped against a fired St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputy after his daughter was wounded by gunfire when a rifle discharged. Daniel Allan Weber, 35, was charged with felony child neglect with great bodily harm and misdemeanors of using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and culpable negligence. The State Attorney Office dropped the charges Friday.
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says
A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last...
wflx.com
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult. Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.
wflx.com
Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen in Vero Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies on Wednesday are searching for a missing 27-year-old man who was last seen in Vero Beach. On Twitter late Tuesday, the Coast Guard said John Peters was last seen Monday at approximately 6 p.m. near Waldo’s Restaurant, located in the 3100 block of Ocean Drive in Vero Beach.
wflx.com
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
A missing 6-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was tragically pronounced dead after her body was found in a body of water near West Palm Beach on Tuesday night, authorities said. Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said the body of Aleenah Fenelus...
wflx.com
Uber driver in fiery crash on I-95 in Delray Beach dies
An Uber driver injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in October in Delray Beach died Monday, his family said. Carlos Molina, 62, of Broward County, died at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital from respiratory failure, his daughter Carla told WPTV. He was airlifted from Delray Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns.
wflx.com
Riviera Beach girl, 11, missing, endangered
An 11-year girl from Riviera Beach has been missing since Thursday, the Palm Beach Schools Police Department said. Jaliyah Williams was last seen at her bus stop at the southeast corner of East 25th Street and Lake Shore Drive at approximately 8:40 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post Friday.
wflx.com
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 4900 block of Pineaire Lane near West Palm Beach shortly after 2 a.m. after a vehicle had crashed into some bushes.
wflx.com
Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman's death
A bridge tender reached a plea deal Tuesday following her arrest last year in connection with the death of a 79-year-old West Palm Beach woman who fell from the Royal Park Bridge. Artissua Lafaye Paulk, 43, of Greenacres, pleaded guilty in court to one count of manslaughter. Judge Scott Suskauer...
wflx.com
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs
A 52-year-old man was killed Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a minivan near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The wreck occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road. A Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office enforcing new rules for golf cart drivers
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is starting a new safety enforcement campaign targeting drivers of golf carts and other low speed vehicles. Crystal Fusco sat behind the wheel of a Polaris, while waiting to pick up her child Tuesday at Bessey Creek Elementary. “It’s beautiful out. The kids think...
wflx.com
Delray Beach doctor sentenced to 20 years in sober home fraud
A 48-year-old Delray Beach doctor was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multi-year fraud involving sober homes in the largest addiction fraud treatment case ever charged by the Department of Justice. Michael J. Ligotti was the medical director or authorizing physician for more 50 sober...
wflx.com
Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront
The 13th annual Supercar Weekis filled with car enthusiast events in the Palm Beaches, culminating at the grand finale on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "We'll have about 1,000 cars, music, entertainment, trips, bike guys, offshore power boats, special sections through things like electric vehicles. We have a Green Street area, a Muscle Beach area for muscle cars. The main attraction is usually these incredible imported, exotic hypercars, supercars — the Ferraris, the Lamborghinis, the Aston Martin. It's incredible," said Neil London, the president of Supercar Week, Inc.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach couple receives expired COVID-19 test kits
Florida's Department of Health reported Tuesday that COVID-19 cases rose statewide 32%. The news comes as the federal government offers four free test kits to every U.S. household. A Boynton Beach couple took advantage of the free offer but later received kits that they're unsure will be accurate. Alan Parness...
wflx.com
Council elevates Jesus Merejo as city manager
The Port St. Lucie City Council voted unanimously to promote Chief Assistant City Manager Jesus Merejo to replace his boss, Russ Blackburn, who is retiring in February. Russ Blackburn, 69 announced his retirement in November. "I've had several conversations with Mr. Merejo about this opportunity and I know he is...
wflx.com
Renourishment projects in Indian River County to close 5 beaches
This week's weather forecast looks great for beachgoers. But residents and visitors in Indian River County will need to do a little pre-planning before heading to the sand. Their favorite beach may not be open right now. Wabasso Beach's parking lot was a little more crowded than normal on Monday.
wflx.com
Group collects 40,000 pounds of trash at beaches in 2022
There are about 47 miles of coastline in Palm Beach County and one of the groups working to keep them clean has reached a milestone. Diane Buhler founded Friends of Palm Beach in 2013. As a longtime diver and beach lover, she paid close attention to the shoreline when she...
wflx.com
GOP majority takes over Palm Beach County Commission
Palm Beach County has a new commissioner. Michael Barnett, the vice chair of the Republican executive committee of Palm Beach County, was sworn in during Tuesday's commission meeting. Barnett takes over as the commissioner of District 3 after he was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis following the departure of Dave...
