Beaumont, TX

The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!

ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
ORANGE, TX
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
BEAUMONT, TX
Judge Jones visits News at Noon to talk about the return of the MLK parade

BEAUMONT — The Martin Luther King Jr Day parade is returning to Beaumont after being cancelled for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace, Ransom 'Duce' Jones is one of the organization leaders. Jones visits with Tan Radford on News at Noon to discuss the excitement and changes coming to this years parade.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions

PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street

BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
BEAUMONT, TX
Family still looking for answers eight years after loved one's murder

BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas family is still looking for answers almost eight years after someone shot and killed a loved one. On January 15, 2015, Charles Bluitt was killed in his home in the 4600 block of Abilene in north Beaumont. 8 years later, there's still no answer...
BEAUMONT, TX
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
LUMBERTON, TX
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
WOODVILLE, TX
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway

JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
JASPER, TX

