Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits Heartfield's Fine Jewelry to preview the upcoming bridal show
BEAUMONT — Heartfield's Fine Jewelry has partnered with KFDM to give away a beautiful pair of 14K white gold diamond earrings leading up to the First Look Bridal Traditions Show. First Look Bridal Traditions Show will be held Sunday the 15th from 1 to 6pm at the Beaumont Civic...
fox4beaumont.com
The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!
ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
fox4beaumont.com
MLK Day parade making a comeback this Saturday in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The MLK Day parade is making a comeback in Beaumont after three years. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of Beaumont's MLK Day parade the past two years. The parade begins Saturday at 10 a.m. near Alice Keith Park at the corner of East Virginia and East Lavaca. It ends at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.
fox4beaumont.com
Judge Jones visits News at Noon to talk about the return of the MLK parade
BEAUMONT — The Martin Luther King Jr Day parade is returning to Beaumont after being cancelled for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace, Ransom 'Duce' Jones is one of the organization leaders. Jones visits with Tan Radford on News at Noon to discuss the excitement and changes coming to this years parade.
fox4beaumont.com
Lamar State College students spruce up PALT, showcasing upcoming productions
PORT ARTHUR — Graphic design students from Lamar State College - Port Arthur have been hard at work bringing their designs to life as murals at Port Arthur Little Theater. Under the guidance of Lamar's Graphic Design Program Coordinator and Instructor, Maurice Abelman, students designed murals based on the theaters upcoming production season.
fox4beaumont.com
Meet 'Yotee' the possible coyote
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Longtime Jefferson County livestock Deputy Don 'Stretch' Metts has taken on a new role as caregiver to what may be a coyote pup. Deputy Metts tells KFDM/Fox 4 a friend contacted him December 18 and told him they saw a coyote come out of a hollow stump near their home, close to the Nederland High School parking lot. They went and checked and found three puppies in the stump.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur Council hopes to move ahead with Pleasure Island development
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur City Council has voted to take a step forward and begin talks with a developer to revive Pleasure Island. Port Arthur has spent years discussing various projects. They hope now is the time to get the job done. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont gets public opinion on applying for funds for buses
BEAUMONT — Beaumont council is listening to taxpayers about whether to seek funding for its transit system. That system getting a facelift to help attract more riders. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has details.
fox4beaumont.com
Erosion eating up Jetty Road and commissioner says failure to act jeopardizes community
PLEASURE ISLAND — Is it the end of the road for Jetty Road in Sabine Pass?. That two mile stretch has long been a popular route for fishermen, but erosion has taken a toll and torn up the road. Patching it up has proven to be a failure. Jefferson...
fox4beaumont.com
New State Rep. Christian Manuel Hayes takes the oath as Texas legislative session begins
AUSTIN — With the bang of a gavel, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont officially kicked off a new session of the Texas Legislature.. The session includes a new face representing Southeast Texans. Democrat Christian Manuel Hayes won election as State Representative in District 22, covering Beaumont and...
fox4beaumont.com
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street
BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
fox4beaumont.com
Family still looking for answers eight years after loved one's murder
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas family is still looking for answers almost eight years after someone shot and killed a loved one. On January 15, 2015, Charles Bluitt was killed in his home in the 4600 block of Abilene in north Beaumont. 8 years later, there's still no answer...
fox4beaumont.com
Community activist Terry Roy running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats
BEAUMONT — Community activist Terry Preston Roy tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for one of two Beaumont At-Large council seats. Rev. Michael Cooper last week announced his intention to run for a Beaumont At-Large council seat in the May election. A.J. Turner and Pastor Randy Feldschau hold the two...
fox4beaumont.com
Many parents fear wheels are falling off Lumberton ISD transportation system
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton school district has been canceling routes for months now, putting parents in a predicament and forcing them to find ways of getting their children to and from school. Lumberton ISD parents received a letter Tuesday from the district's Director of Facilities and Operations. Parents who...
fox4beaumont.com
Air Force cadet and football player from Lake Charles dies after medical emergency
COLORADO — The Air Force Academy is revealing that a cadet from Lake Charles who played football has died after a medical emergency. 21-year-old Hunter Brown was a Cadet 3rd Class and football player. According to the academy, he suffered a medical emergency Monday while leaving his dorm on...
fox4beaumont.com
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
fox4beaumont.com
Prosperity Bank president credited with helping police catch Chase Bank robbery suspect
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say a bank president's suspicions about a customer led to the arrest of the suspect not longer afterward on charges of robbing another bank nearby, according to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by KFDM/Fox 4 News from Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. According to the PC, the suspect confessed to the crime.
fox4beaumont.com
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement catch a fugitive from justice. This week, Sheriff Zena Stephens says they're looking for a man who was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and failed to show up for sentencing. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's...
fox4beaumont.com
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway
JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
Comments / 0