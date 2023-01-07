ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Atlantic Earns Win over Kuemper in Girls’ Basketball

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZdfv_0k6VW4h200

(Carroll) #15 Atlantic moves to 8-3 on the season with a 35-24 win over Kuemper, Catholic, in a girls’ basketball game at Kuemper on Friday.

Both teams struggled to score the ball in the first half. Kuemper led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 13-12 at the halftime break. Atlantic turned the tables with 3:32 left in the third quarter on Paytn Harter’s short-range shot, and the Trojans never trailed after that.

Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says no adjustments were made at the half; the team just ramped up their play.

The Trojans were near perfect at the free throw line. Aubrey Guyer went 10-for-10 from the line, and the team finished the game 15/19. Paytn Harter led the team with 15 points, Guyer, 10, Maddie Huddleson, 6, and Jada Jensen added four points.

Elsa Tiefenthaler led the Knights with 8 points, Catherine Mayhall, 6, and Frannie Glynn and Kaci Peter each scored five points.

The Trojans host Clarinda on Tuesday night. Kuemper is at home against East Sac County on Saturday afternoon. The tip-off is at 4:00 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic vs. Lewis Central Dual Swim Meet Results

(Atlantic) Atlantic won three events in a dual swim meet with Lewis Central at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Monday. Hunter Quist finished first in the 200-Yard Free (2:11.79). The 200 Yard Medley team of Alex Lihs, Abe Schechinger, Keaton Rieken, and Kyler Rieken finished first in a time of (1:54.10), and Rieken, Rieken, Quist, and Lihs won the 200 Yard Free Relay in a time of (1:40.67).
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM wrestlers head to Woodbine Tuesday

(Anita) The CAM wrestling team will be in action Tuesday with a quadrangular against Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine, and Westwood. Head coach Derek Knisely says the expectation is to “Keep on the streak of improvement that they’ve been going and make people wonder where did CAM come from.”. CAM placed...
WOODBINE, IA
Western Iowa Today

South grabs 100th career win as CAM wrestlers place 6th in Coon Rapids

(Anita) The Crusader Invitational at Coon Rapid-Bayard on Saturday was won by West Central Valley with 335 points. South Central Calhoun was runner-up with 288. CAM placed 6th in the 8-team field. Brian South and Owen Hoover won individual championships for the Cougars. South posted four pins along with a 12-10 SV-1 over West Central Valley’s Braiden Beane. The senior picked up with his 100th win of his career. He is 19-4 this season. Hoover went to 21-6 on the year with three pins, one tech fall, and a decision win.
COON RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Rev. Claude J. Wood Obituary

Services are pending for 94-year-old Rev. Claude J. Wood, of Atlantic, IA, who passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, IA. Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Edward Leinen Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 73 year old Edward Leinen, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Our Lady of Fatima in Portsmouth, Iowa. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portsmouth. Visitation is Friday, January 13 from...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Patricia Jane Knudson Obituary

Funeral services for 83 year old Patricia Jane Knudson, of Harlan, Iowa, will be held Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Altamont Baptist Church in Harlan. Burial will be in Cuppy’s Grove in Harlan. Public visitation is Saturday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at...
HARLAN, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Western Iowa Students Earn Military Service Academy Nominations

Two western Iowa students have received nominations from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to attend the nation’s military service academies. Manuel Garcia-Paz of Denison was among Ernst’s 10 nominations to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, and Kaiden Krajicek, also of Denison, was selected by Grassley for consideration to attend the U.S Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The admissions teams at the respective academies determine final selections. Grassley says, “These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection of our state. Their accomplishments, leadership, and desire to serve are exceptional and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces.” Ernst, who is a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says, “Thank you to our young Iowans who have answered the call to serve our country! As a combat veteran and mom to a West Point graduate and current active-duty servicemember, I know the commitment each of our nominees has for our state and country. It is my honor to nominate and support this future generation of leaders as they take this next step toward serving our nation.” Students interested in attending a service academy should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Information on applying for a nomination is included below.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cleon E. Klemish Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 81-year-old Cleon E. Klemish of Adair, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Adair, IA. Interment will be held following the mass at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be hosted at St. John’s Catholic Hall following the committal.
ADAIR, IA
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Connie Edwards Obituary

Celebration of Life Services for 70-year-old Connie Edwards will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greenfield United Methodist Church, with a luncheon immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Bryant Cemetery northwest of Fontanelle. Pastor Melinda Stonebraker will officiate the service.The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Officials Announce Finalists For City Manager

Carroll city officials have announced the three finalists in the search for a new city manager. The candidates are Fairfield City Administrator Aaron Kooiker, Glidden City Administrator Brooke Peterson, and Lake View City Administrator Scott Peterson. Kooiker has served with the City of Fairfield for the past five years. He also held the same position with the City of Hull in northwest Iowa. Kooiker’s public service career began in law enforcement with the West Des Moines Police Department and as an Iowa Law Enforcement Academy instructor. Brooke Peterson joined the City of Glidden in 2020 with prior experience in city government as an administrative specialist with the City of Urbandale. Scott Peterson has led the City of Lake View for nearly 25 years. Before his tenure in Sac County, he also worked in municipal government for the City of Dayton and the City of Glidden. All three candidates will attend a public reception on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Santa Maria Winery in Carroll. From 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., residents and stakeholders can meet with the finalists and provide their thoughts to city officials as they move through the interview process. Formal interviews are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, and an official hiring announcement is expected in the following weeks.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisors Meeting Recap

(Adair Co) The Adair County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the resignation of Kathy Rohrig from the Health Board. The board then approved Ryan Frost as her replacement. In other action, the Supervisors approved 28E agreements with the City of Greenfield for Fuel and salt/sand. Engineer Nick Kauffman presented...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 35-year-old Jessie Harman, of Glenwood, on Friday for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Jose Ibarra Carrillo, 41, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for OWI 2nd Offense. Carrillo posted the $2,000 cash or surety bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Joann Nielsen Obituary

Funeral Services for 79 year old Joann Nielsen on Audubon will be Friday, January 13th at 10:30 AM at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Family will meet with friends Thursday, January 12th from 5PM to 7PM at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
theperrynews.com

Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday

An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bridge on Pella Road in Cass County to open soon

(Cass Co) Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Board of Supervisors this morning that the bridge on Pella Road should open this week. The bridge, about one quarter of a mile east of 765th Street, suffered a partial structural collapse under the weight of a crane in September. Wolken said the beams arrived for the deck last week and he shared pictures of the progress with the board. Wolken said it has cost about $120,000 in labor and materials to replace what fell in. The Supervisors asked Wolken if he has made any progress with the insurance company and Wolken said he is working with MidAmerican Energy.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
21K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy