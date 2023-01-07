Atlantic Earns Win over Kuemper in Girls’ Basketball

(Carroll) #15 Atlantic moves to 8-3 on the season with a 35-24 win over Kuemper, Catholic, in a girls’ basketball game at Kuemper on Friday.

Both teams struggled to score the ball in the first half. Kuemper led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and 13-12 at the halftime break. Atlantic turned the tables with 3:32 left in the third quarter on Paytn Harter’s short-range shot, and the Trojans never trailed after that.

Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says no adjustments were made at the half; the team just ramped up their play.

The Trojans were near perfect at the free throw line. Aubrey Guyer went 10-for-10 from the line, and the team finished the game 15/19. Paytn Harter led the team with 15 points, Guyer, 10, Maddie Huddleson, 6, and Jada Jensen added four points.

Elsa Tiefenthaler led the Knights with 8 points, Catherine Mayhall, 6, and Frannie Glynn and Kaci Peter each scored five points.

The Trojans host Clarinda on Tuesday night. Kuemper is at home against East Sac County on Saturday afternoon. The tip-off is at 4:00 p.m.