ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland apartment residents displaced due to flooding

By Dan Thorn
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM5ZI_0k6VVmHq00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) – For nearly a week, families in Oakland have been unable to go home because of flooding. Residents of an apartment complex tell KRON4 they're frustrated as they have been stuck at a hotel with no answers as to when they can return home.

The flooding happened over New Year's Eve at the Coliseum Connections apartments in East Oakland. Last weekend's strong storm knocked out the power and displaced dozens of families, including schoolkids whose schedules and structures have been thrown out of whack.

Video: Santa Cruz storm destruction as seen from the air

Flood water is taking over the lobby and the garage. Dozens of families have been forced from their homes for nearly a week.

"It's been tumultuous at the least and it's like uncertainty," said displaced resident Jasmine Braggs.

Braggs is one of those displaced residents who has been living at a nearby hotel. She says many Oakland school kids and their families have had to stay there as well, and it's been challenging.

"You have kids that are used to being in their homes, their own rooms, areas to play and they don't have that. They are stuck in a hotel room and it's not a vacation for us. It's not Disneyland," she said.

The floodwaters over New Year's Eve also destroyed several residents' cars, forcing people to find other modes of transportation. As for the conditions of their apartments, many still do not know.

Braggs says during the day she has been making trips back and forth to get clothing and other items. But without any answers about when they can return home, Braggs says residents are trying to come together to support each other.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

"If the city doesn't come or if anybody doesn't come we're gonna come together as a community," she said.

Without any ability to cook in their hotel rooms, displaced families have had to depend on the Alameda County Community Food Bank while also getting help through a website called "Meal Train."

For information on how to donate to the fundraising effort, click HERE .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Los Gatos driver injured by falling tree

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A pickup truck driver was injured when a large tree fell in Los Gatos during Tuesday’s windy storm. The tree smashed through the hood of the truck and shattered the windshield. “Driver sustained minor injuries and is okay,” the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department wrote. Los Gatos Boulevard between Highway […]
LOS GATOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Trees continue to topple over in Oakland hills during break in storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees. Rushing water and super-saturated ground. The East Bay hills have been hit hard by the recent barrage of storms, and even as the rain let up on Monday morning, trees continued to fall over. Gina Krashna was startled around 6:30 Monday morning from the sound...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland tenants can’t return to flooded building for another week or more

The hundreds of tenants flooded out of their East Oakland building on New Year’s Day won’t be able to return home for at least another week, according to city officials. Property management company FPI relocated many of the residents of Coliseum Connections to an airport hotel Jan. 1, after the parking garage at their mixed-income complex got swamped with water and PG&E cut power. Others have been staying with relatives and friends. The residents were initially told they could expect to return to the property in a few days.
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

Fire forces closure of Vallejo’s JFK Library ahead of shelter opening for continued storms

VALLEJO – The John F. Kennedy library in downtown Vallejo is closed Monday after a fire outside the building spread into the second floor. Vallejo fire Capt. Aaron Klauber said that the fire started in a tent outside the library, which spread to trees above the tent and then broke a second floor window, damaging books and office equipment inside and spreading smoke throughout the building.
VALLEJO, CA
sfstandard.com

‘A Lot of Teslas’ Destroyed as Flooding Tears Through San Francisco Garage

The massive rainstorm that pummeled the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve flooded Alioto’s Garage on Folsom Street in the Mission, totaling 40 cars. The destroyed vehicles included Porsches and “a lot of Teslas,” said owner Chris Alioto. Alioto’s wife also lost her Mercedes, and he estimates there’s hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage done to the shop alone.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

School placed on lockdown, 2 injured after Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in Oakland Tuesday afternoon left two victims with gunshot wounds and temporarily caused a high school to go into lockdown, the Oakland Police Department said. The shooting was reported at about 2:45 p.m. when two people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in stable […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Photos: Bay Area Storm Damage Shown in 10 Devastating Images

Forty cars in a San Francisco garage, flooded. A tree crashing through a woman’s home as she slept. Emergency declarations issued across Northern California. This is the state of the Bay Area as relentless storms continue, water-logging what is normally parched soil and creating dangerous conditions prone to fallen trees and flooding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly beating of Oakland man may have begun as a robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police were investigating the beating death of a man that may have begun as a robbery. On Sunday morning around 10:20 a.m., police were dispatched to 21st and Adeline streets in West Oakland. Police said they were called to investigate a report of a robbery. Investigators...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid. On the street, pea-sized hail bounced off […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2.7-magnitude earthquake felt near San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.7-magnitude earthquake occurred late Monday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake happened just before 11 p.m. Monday about 1.85 miles northeast of San Leandro near Chabot Park. It had a depth of about 5.9 kilometers. No initial damages or injuries have been reported.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area pizza chain closes three locations after 63 years

NOVATO, Calif. - A beloved Bay Area pizza chain announced the closure of three locations. Known for Italian comfort food, Mary's Pizza Shack permanently closed their Novato, Napa, and Dixon locations on Saturday, the company announced on Facebook. "Unfortunately, this was a necessary action as we continue restructuring our Noni’s...
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy