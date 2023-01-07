ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash

A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
HOLLISTER, MO
KYTV

Crash damages front of a business in downtown Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A downtown Springfield business is cleaning up after a car hit the front of its building and this is the second time it’s happened in the last year. The crash happened just after 7:00 Monday morning at the intersection of Campbell and Walnut Street. Police say an SUV going westbound on Walnut ran a red light and hit a car that was going northbound on Campbell.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

DASHCAM FOOTAGE: See what led up to deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark, Mo., in September

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, we are getting a look at what happened during an officer-involved shooting in Ozark. A traffic stop in September turned into a police chase and ended in the deaths of two people. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident on September 24. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Intentional fire possible at Highlandville police chief’s home

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri state fire marshal cannot rule out the possibility that an intentional fire destroyed the Highlandville police chief’s home last month. HPD Chief Warren Hagar’s home in Nixa burned just hours after KOLR10 Investigates aired an interview with Hagar. He alleged wrongdoing within the police department. Documents we obtained from the […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Vehicle catches fire, Branson man ejected in crash

A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Rockaway Beach, Mo. man charged in fatal head-on crash in July 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Rockaway Beach has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a man in July 2022. Court records show 32-year-old Kenneth Tillman Jr. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, and failing to properly wear a seatbelt.
ROCKAWAY BEACH, MO
KYTV

Family of Republic man who died in James River Freeway crash speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The victim’s family of a deadly head-on crash on James River Freeway says that they will remember how easy to talk to their dad was. Sunday morning Donald “Don” Underwood died after being hit head-on in a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of traffic between West Bypass and Kansas Expressway for several hours.
REPUBLIC, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield woman arrested for assaulting gas station customers, dog

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman is accused of assaulting multiple people in a gas station and kicking a dog. Heaven Leah Dawn Lambeth, 21, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with a felony count of third-degree assault and three misdemeanors: fourth-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and animal abuse. Lambeth was charged on Dec. 29 but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Judge sentences man for theft at Stockton, Mo. AMVETS Post

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for the May 2022 burglary of the AMVETS Post in Stockton. Irvin Rill, of Pettis County, Mo., pleaded guilty to two charges related to the case. The judge sentenced him to four years. Deputies arrested Hill at his home. Investigators believe...
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man identified after fatally crashing into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man who fatally crashed into a home in Springfield, Missouri, Friday night has been identified by the Springfield Police Department. According to a news release from SPD, James Duncan, 50, from Springfield, died following a crash late on Friday night. Duncan, driving a black 2002 Chevrolet S10 Blazer, was driving eastbound on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Two people injured in Taney Co accident Wednesday

Two people were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon in Taney County on U.S. Highway 65 just 2.5 miles south of Hollister. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 30-year-old Mathew Campbell from Harrison was traveling southbound when he failed to stop at a traffic signal and struck the drivers side door of 60-year-old Harold Davis of Reed Springs, Mo.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Have you seen this missing teen?

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Police Dept release details Sunday, January 8, 2023 regarding a missing teen from their city. Morgan Moore, 15, is believed to be on foot and could be headed towards the Springfield area. Jasper County Emergency Services release an image of Moore and state if...
CARTERVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- A man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, on Saturday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher Woodrum, 46, of Lebanon, Missouri, was an occupant in a 2004 Ford Freestar. The car driving westbound on MO 32, 7 miles outside of Lebanon, just after 4:30 pm […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Investigation continues in Springfield after stolen vehicles found

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – An investigation continues in Springfield after police found stolen vehicles at a property in town. At the property on South Farm Road 133, officials with the Springfield Police Department confirmed they recovered stolen vehicles, campers, and various equipment. Officers first came out to the property on Thursday evening. On Friday, law enforcement […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Half of Highlandville police force resigns amid turmoil

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – Police Sgt. Norman Clark handed in his resignation at the Highlandville city council meeting Tuesday night, leaving just one remaining full-time officer on the force once his resignation takes effect in two weeks. It’s an exclusive story KOLR 10 Investigates has been following for weeks. The only other full-time paid officer is […]
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO

