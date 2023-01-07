Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Coyotes: Stalock kills Hawks losing skid with 2-0 shutout

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 2-0 shutout over the Arizona Coyotes. Joe takes calls from fans leaving the United Center and hears postgame thoughts from goalie Alex Stalock, defenseman Jake McCabe and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will be back at the United Center on Sunday, January 8th to host the Calgary Flames. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6:00pm.

