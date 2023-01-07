ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Coyotes: Stalock kills Hawks losing skid with 2-0 shutout

By Ben Anderson
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kQxY0_0k6VVDaX00

Joe Brand recaps the Blackhawks 2-0 shutout over the Arizona Coyotes. Joe takes calls from fans leaving the United Center and hears postgame thoughts from goalie Alex Stalock, defenseman Jake McCabe and head coach Luke Richardson.

The Blackhawks will be back at the United Center on Sunday, January 8th to host the Calgary Flames. WGN Radio’s coverage starts at 5:30pm with Joe Brand’s pregame show and then John Wiedeman with Caley Chelios on the call at 6:00pm.

More Blackhawks coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Blackhawks Live 1/9/23: Lukas Reichel is an example of having patience with prospects

On this week’s Blackhawks Live, WGN Radio’s Joe Brand talks about the Blackhawks back-to-back wins against the Coyotes and Flames. Joe then breaksdown Lukas Reichel’s 3-point night against the Flames and explains why you need to have patience with prospects while they develop. Later on, hear thoughts from Blackhawk’s prospect Kevin Korchinski, who sat down with […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

20 questions with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty

In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty:. Pittsburgh Penguins because I was from the area and they were having some success when I was getting into hockey. I was always a huge Penguins fan. What was that like getting drafted by them? It was crazy. It was surreal. One of the craziest days of my life. To be able to play there and get my start in the NHL was pretty special.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Development company releases plans for reimagined Soldier Field

CHICAGO — Landmark Development released plans for a renovated Soldier Field on Sunday in an effort to help keep the Bears in Chicago. The estimated $2.2 billion project includes a glass dome, more seating, additional private suites. six new clubs and an outdoor concert venue. The Bears have not reacted to the video at this […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’

Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used.   “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX Sports

Blackhawks host the Avalanche after overtime win

Colorado Avalanche (20-15-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-25-4, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Colorado Avalanche after the Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime. Chicago has a 10-25-4 record overall and a 1-9-1 record in Central Division games....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
WGN Radio

Stadium developer on proposed domed Soldier Field

Bob Dunn, the president of Landmark Development, joins Lisa Dent to explain what went into a six-minute long video presentation of a reimagined Soldier Field, complete with premium restaurants, a concert venue, and a glass dome for year-round use. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Hamp & O’B: That’s a wrap! Bears secure 1st overall pick

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears losing the season finale to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13Cole Kmet turned in a game with 4 receptions, 57 yards, and 1 touchdown reception. The Bears set a franchise record for 10 straight losses on the season to the NFC north winning Minnesota Vikings.Bears finished […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

White House opposes ‘reckless’ GOP bill to rescind IRS funding

The White House on Monday excoriated Republican-led legislation up for a vote in the House to rescind funding for the IRS allocated last year by Democrats, calling it a “reckless” bill that would benefit “tax cheats.” “With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority […]
WGN Radio

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
FOX Sports

Coyotes bring losing streak into matchup with the Senators

Ottawa Senators (18-19-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will try to end their six-game skid when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Arizona has a 13-21-5 record overall and a 7-5-2 record on its home ice....
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Penguins

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Penguins this season: Oct. 28 (5-1 W vs PIT), Jan. 10 (away). The Canucks are 43-65-11-4 all-time against Pittsburgh, including a 15-38-7-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games vs Pittsburgh (2-3-0 in their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy