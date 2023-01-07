‘I'm at Ease Now:’ Collin Morikawa Grabs Two-Shot Lead at Kapalua

With a new sense of enlightenment about his game, Morikawa pulled ahead of the Tournament of Champions field by two shots.

Collin Morikawa arrived in Kapalua an enlightened golfer. With a new putting coach and short game guru on his side, the 25-year-old said he felt like he finally found the answers he needed about his game—and it showed.

“Now I’m aware,” Morikawa said. “If I hit a bad putt out there, what’s the cause? Like was it speed, was it this or that. Before, it was just rolling the dice and guessing. I’m at ease now, knowing if I hit a bad shot or a good shot, just what I’m doing.”

On Friday, Morikawa's ever-consistent iron play and refreshed putting strategy produced exactly what you’d expect from a golfer who has rediscovered his mojo. He followed up his 9-under 64 opening round with a 7-under 66 to grab a two-shot lead on the stacked Kapalua field (-16). The two-time major champion made 7 birdies Friday for a second straight clean, bogey-free card, despite wind that had significantly kicked up. Scottie Scheffler and J.J. Spaun trail Morikawa at 14-under for the tournament.

Morikawa is currently ranked first in the field in strokes gained putting and 7th in strokes gained around the greens. For a guy who started with new putting coach Stephen Sweeney just this fall and new short game coach Parker McLachlin just six days ago, things are looking pretty good.

“Putting has been really fun because now I'm excited to have my putter out and I'm excited to putt, even from the first time we started putting, because it was like something new,” Morikawa said. “It was like a kid just going out and having fun. But I'm sure that's how short game will kind of end up. And that's how hitting has been right now this week, too. It's been fun because it kind of clicks and you know where you're at and just kind of go from there.”

The confidence Morikawa is feeling in each aspect of his game is a far cry from how he felt during the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season. Finishing 152nd in strokes gained around the green and 131st in strokes gained putting, Morikawa struggled to put together solid weeks of golf, and it wasn’t easy for him to turn around from that.

“It just got – it was very frustrating. It's hard not to be frustrated, right?” he said.

When the 25-year-old found Sweeney and McLachlin, yes, things started to click. But the world No. 11 is smart enough to know that his work isn’t finished just yet. He even acknowledged the chunked chip he hit on the par-5 18th hole, costing him a birdie. The mistake didn’t frustrate the former Cal Berkeley All-American, however, it just motivated him.

“I’m not asking for results immediately,” Morikawa said. “I just want to bring this kind of consistency throughout the year, and that’s our raw goal.”

Morikawa spoke and played like a golfer who’s rolling with an aha moment today, and it looks like that energy could carry him through the weekend.