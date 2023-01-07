Read full article on original website
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
3 Thieves Leave TJ Maxx in Katy, TX With Cart Full of Clothes
The fact that some people think that it’s okay to steal Is mind boggling to me. When I see videos being shared on social media like the one you can see below of the three young ladies stealing from TJ Maxx in Katy, Texas I am shocked. More than...
kwhi.com
PET OF THE WEEK: PUPPIES
Four puppies are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. The puppies are Dasher, Prancer, Cupid and Vixen, all neutered shepherd – husky mix males around 5-6 months old. Brenham Animal Services says the pups were brought to the shelter after being found...
fox26houston.com
HCSO: No foul play suspected after baby was taken to hospital, later died
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - UPDATE: The Harris County Sheriff's Office says investigators believe no foul play was involved in the death of a baby on Tuesday. Officials said the baby's death appears to be a natural death. ------------------- Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Memorial Hermann Hospital needs help finding family of unidentified man found on Christmas Day
Do you know him? Memorial Hermann Hospital says the man is Hispanic, about 5 feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was admitted on Dec. 25, 2022.
Texas teacher found shot dead in back yard of her home
A Houston area teacher was found shot dead in the backyard of her home in Sugar Land, a suburb of Houston, police said.
Customer who shot robber in Houston taco shop could face charges
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
fox26houston.com
2 suspects detained in Harris Co. after baby dies at hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died. Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died. Authorities are at the family's home in...
El Ranchito taqueria in SW Houston broken into 5 days after fatal shooting, surveillance video shows
It seems like the owner of El Ranchito in southwest Houston can't catch a break. Just five days after a robbery suspect was shot death inside the taqueria, cameras caught another man break in.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman receives keys to new home more than 5 years after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her old one
HOUSTON - A Houston woman received keys to a new home Tuesday after Hurricane Harvey destroyed her previous house. "I didn’t show it, you’re not supposed to, but I was miserable," said Dorothy J. Diggs. We first did a news report with Diggs in August, five years after...
fox26houston.com
12-year-old autistic girl discovers her emotional support dog has cancer, needs chemo to survive
HOUSTON - The dog's name is Max. Max is a special dog with a serious problem as he was recently diagnosed with cancer. To 12-year-old Katie Morgan, Max is so much more than her best friend. SUGGESTED: Houston taqueria shooting: Robber shot by armed customer was previously out on bond.
Houston police seek woman accused of cashing lottery ticket stolen during convenience store robbery
Police are calling the woman a person of interest after the lottery ticket was stolen when a man reached over the counter at a store and took money from the register hours earlier.
Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats
During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Voice of America
Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing
Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
fox26houston.com
Crashes on Eastex Freeway in Houston leave 1 dead, 2 injured
HOUSTON - A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp. According to police, a...
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
