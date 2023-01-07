ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

PET OF THE WEEK: PUPPIES

Four puppies are this week’s Pets of the Week at the Brenham Pet Adoption Center. The puppies are Dasher, Prancer, Cupid and Vixen, all neutered shepherd – husky mix males around 5-6 months old. Brenham Animal Services says the pups were brought to the shelter after being found...
BRENHAM, TX
fox26houston.com

2 suspects detained in Harris Co. after baby dies at hospital

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are investigating after a baby was taken to the hospital where it later died. Details are very limited, but Harris County authorities tell FOX 26, the father took the baby to the hospital where it died. Authorities are at the family's home in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Texas Woman Rescues 1,500 Hypothermic Bats

During the holidays, extreme cold temperatures caused 1,500 Mexican free-tailed bats to fall from their roosts on the city’s bridge. Fortunately for the bats, the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center’s executive director, Mary Warick rescued the hypothermic bats and provided them with fluids and a mealworm gruel.
HOUSTON, TX
Voice of America

Texas Woman Saves Hundreds of Bats from Freezing

Recent cold weather in the Southwestern state of Texas almost claimed some unusual animal victims — bats. Bats are the only mammals that can fly. About 1,600 bats had gone into shock and fallen to the ground during unusually cold weather in the city of Houston. But the bats...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Crashes on Eastex Freeway in Houston leave 1 dead, 2 injured

HOUSTON - A man has died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a series of crashes on the Eastex Freeway in north Houston, officials say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes near the Beltway 8 entrance ramp. According to police, a...
