Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
AOL Corp
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Fallon Guesses Obama’s Response to Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Office: ‘If Joe Had Access, It Wasn’t Important’ (Video)
Fallon also took a guess at how those documents even wound up in Biden's private office
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway of Trump-Supporting Conservative Media Duo Diamond and Silk Dies
Donald Trump said of her passing, "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans"
Meyers Wonders How Kevin McCarthy Could Get ‘Any Weaker': ‘Gonna Make Him Wear the ‘Kick Me’ Sign on the Front?’ (Video)
In his many efforts to win the votes of the right-most members of his party to become Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy made several concessions in terms of rules and processes, which are set to significantly weaken McCarthy’s power as speaker. But at this point, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers is wondering how it’s even possible for McCarthy to get any weaker.
Santos scoffs at Kinzinger’s call to resign: ‘Go on CNN and cry about it’
Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing growing calls to resign just days after being sworn into Congress, took a shot at a former Republican lawmaker who said he should step down, mocking him for taking a cable news job after leaving government. “I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the…
‘Morning Joe’ Rails on GOP ‘Idiots Running Around': ‘I Don’t Know When the Republican Party Became the Stupid Party’ (Video)
In the “Morning Joe” studio Wednesday, host Joe Scarborough went in on the Republican Party, after its inquiry into the “weaponization” of government was approved by a divided House Tuesday. “I don’t know when the Republican party became the ‘stupid party,'” Scarborough mocked. “I can’t imagine...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was ‘Sucked Into’ QAnon Conspiracy Theories (Video)
The controversial representative from Georgia blames it on the internet, naturally
FAA system meltdown sees Twitter users blast 'incompetent' Buttigieg: 'No experience'
Pete Buttigieg faced intense criticism for Twitter users after The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suffered a massive system failure on Wednesday.
Fallon Says It’s ‘Smart’ for Biden to Announce Re-Election Bid in February: ‘See How Valentine’s Day Goes, Then Make It Official’ (Video)
New reports released this week indicate that President Joe Biden plans to announce his bid for re-election next month, and according to Jimmy Fallon, that’s a “smart” plan. You should always wait to solidify a relationship until after Valentine’s Day. During his monologue on Monday night,...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0