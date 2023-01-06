ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees captain gets new role

Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees’ plan for left field ‘appears’ set

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman appears to be done wheeling and dealing, at least for the time being. According to NJ Advance Media’s Bob Klapisch, “MLB sources don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training. For now it appears Aaron Hicks will be in left field.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract

The Boston Red Sox seemingly have been involved in some capacity with every free agent. After putting together one of the worst bullpens in Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox came out swinging this offseason as they looked to put together a competitive roster heading into 2023. Boston inked deals with Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen to vastly improve the bullpen but almost came to terms with fireball Tommy Kahnle.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

4 Yankees offseason mistakes so far, and how to fix them

These four New York Yankees offseason mistakes can still be corrected. The New York Yankees needed to do a couple of things this offseason. They re-signed Aaron Judge. They brought back Anthony Rizzo. Baseball’s winningest team even went out and inked Carlos Rodon. Compared to last offseason, this one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees-Marlins trade talks could resume after latest free-agent signing

Let’s start a new MLB trade rumor right here, right now. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Johnny Cueto agrees to deal with Marlins.”. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish has the details on the deal: “Free Agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is in agreement with the Miami Marlins, source confirms. Cueto is guaranteed 8.5 million dollars in the agreement per sources. 2023 $6 million dollars 2024 $10.5 club option (2.5 million dollar buyout).”
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to horrible Kevin Durant news

Maybe more than any other major sport, the NBA is a superstar-driven league. And with that in mind, the NBA world got some pretty concerning news on Monday afternoon that Brooklyn Nets megastar Kevin Durant will be sidelined for an extended period of time. As reported by NBA insider Adrian...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career

A former member of the Boston Red Sox is on the comeback trail after spending all of 2022 in the minor leagues. The Colorado Rockies signed left-handed reliever Fernando Abad to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Monday.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy