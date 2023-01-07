Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manitowoc 72, Notre Dame 55

MANITOWOC - Brock Peterson scored 24 points to lead the Ships to the win over the Tritons.

Brayden Steinbecker and Brayden Kennedy added 17 and 14 points, respectively, for Manitowoc, which outscored Notre Dame by 15 points in the second half.

Emmett Lawton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Ethan Wall-Atim added 14.

Notre Dame 23 32 - 55

Manitowoc 25 47 - 72

Notre Dame: Lawton 18, Wall-Atim 14, Rader 9, Guyette 5, Augustine 3, May 3, Michiels 2, Weber 1. 3-pt: Lawton 2, Augustine, May. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 22.

Manitowoc: Peterson 24, Steinbecker 17, Kennedy 14, Erdmann 5, Nenahlo 5, Wollersheim 4, Krall 2, Blochen 1. 3-pt: Peterson 4, Steinbecker 2, Kennedy 2. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74

GREEN BAY - Connor Pytleski scored 30 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, as the Trojans nipped the Golden Raiders in a Fox River Classic Conference matchup.

Southwest led 31-29 at intermission and the game remained close the rest of the way.

Chris Seals added 17 points and Miles Rauschenbach added 14 for the Trojans.

Max Tutas led the Sheboygan North attack with 20 points, while Cale Buboltz chipped in 15. Also reaching double digits for the Golden Raiders were Max Olsen and Mason Debbink, both with 11 points.

Sheboygan North 29 45 - 74

Green Bay Southwest 31 44 - 75

Sheboygan North: Stangel 7, Buboltz 15, Buhr 6, Tutas 20, Schoessow 4, Olsen 11, Debbink 11. 3-pt: Stangel, Buboltz 2, Tutas, Olsen, Debbink 3. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 19.

Green Bay Southwest: Johnson 3, Danforth 4, Pytleski 30, Yang 1, Ristow 4, Seals 17, Rauschenbach 14, Stokes 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Pytleski 5, Seals, Rauschenbach 2. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 15.

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

HOWARDS GROVE - The Tigers built a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it in the second half for the Big East Conference win.

The Zephyrs were led by Michael Fairweather and Cole Uhlenbrauck with 15 points each.

Isaac Gozdziewski led Howards Grove with 21 points. Trent Grunewald added 20 points.

St. Mary Catholic 34 28 - 62

Howards Grove 43 35 - 78

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 7, Fairweather 15, Ripley 3, Brenn 1, Nackers 9, Uhlenbrauck 15, Mackenzie 7, Berg 3, Plutz 2. 3-pt: Griffith, Fairweather 3, Uhlenbrauck 3, Mackenzie, Berg. FT: 7-20.

Howards Grove: Grunewald 20, Specht 2, Lopez 5, Gozdziewski 21, Bryant Dortman 11, Schumacher 4, Roethel 9, Brock Dortman 6. 3-pt: Grunewald 4, Roethel. FT: 13-22.

Sheboygan Lutheran 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

SHEBOYGAN - Elliott Leibham scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Andrew Krueger added 11 to lead the Crusaders to the win over the Rockets.

Mason Navis and Parker Knight led Cedar Grove-Belgium with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 20 27 - 47

Sheboygan Lutheran 27 34 - 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Halleman 8, Navis 14, Peiffer 3, E. Aponte 3, Beightol 4, Knight 12, N. Aponte 1, Gulke 2. 3-pt: Navis 2, Peiffer, Knight. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 14.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Girdaukas 4, Richardson 3, Schmitz 6, Krueger 11, Leibham 12, Thomas 7, Diener 2, Van Sluys 8, Glewen 8. 3-pt: Richardson, Krueger, Leibham 4, Thomas. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 16.

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

BRILLION - Jeremy Lorenz poured in 15 points and Bennett Olson added 13 as the Lions pulled away in the second half for the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

The victory keeps Brillion unbeaten on the season.

The Jets were paced by Brett Simmer’s nine points.

Roncalli 13 16 - 29

Brillion 22 35 - 57

Roncalli: Gray 3, Yanda 3, Otte 4, Simmer 9, Kubsch 3, Cowley 1, Chalupny 6. 3-pt: Gray, Yanda, Simmer, Kubsch, Chalupny. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 17.

Brillion: Braun 7, Krepline 6, Gantz 2, Olson 13, Mathes 2, Geiger 12, Lorenz 15. 3-pt: Krepline 2, Olson 3. FT: 14-19. Fouls: 8.

Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

SHEBOYGAN - The Panthers outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the final eight minutes to pull out the Big East Conference North Division win.

Zach Dvorachek powered Reedsville with a game-high 24 points, while Camden Dvorachek added 10.

Noah Heinen led Sheboygan Christian with 13 points, while Kyle Kuck added 11.

Reedsville 26 30 - 56

Sheboygan Christian 17 23 - 40

Reedsville: Maertz 4, Taddy 5, Maney 7, Z. Dvorachek 24, C. Dvorachek 10, Orsmann 6. FT: 13-15.

Sheboygan Christian: Zylstra 3, Hendrikse 5, Kuck 11, Kautzer 2, Heinen 13, Grasse 6. FT: 2-4.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area