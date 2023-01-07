ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Herald Times Reporter
Herald Times Reporter
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4I62_0k6VTyhk00

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Manitowoc 72, Notre Dame 55

MANITOWOC - Brock Peterson scored 24 points to lead the Ships to the win over the Tritons.

Brayden Steinbecker and Brayden Kennedy added 17 and 14 points, respectively, for Manitowoc, which outscored Notre Dame by 15 points in the second half.

Emmett Lawton led Notre Dame with 18 points. Ethan Wall-Atim added 14.

Notre Dame  23  32  -  55

Manitowoc  25  47  -  72

Notre Dame: Lawton 18, Wall-Atim 14, Rader 9, Guyette 5, Augustine 3, May 3, Michiels 2, Weber 1. 3-pt: Lawton 2, Augustine, May. FT: 9-17. Fouls: 22.

Manitowoc: Peterson 24, Steinbecker 17, Kennedy 14, Erdmann 5, Nenahlo 5, Wollersheim 4, Krall 2, Blochen 1. 3-pt: Peterson 4, Steinbecker 2, Kennedy 2. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 16.

Green Bay Southwest 75, Sheboygan North 74

GREEN BAY - Connor Pytleski scored 30 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, as the Trojans nipped the Golden Raiders in a Fox River Classic Conference matchup.

Southwest led 31-29 at intermission and the game remained close the rest of the way.

Chris Seals added 17 points and Miles Rauschenbach added 14 for the Trojans.

Max Tutas led the Sheboygan North attack with 20 points, while Cale Buboltz chipped in 15. Also reaching double digits for the Golden Raiders were Max Olsen and Mason Debbink, both with 11 points.

Sheboygan North  29  45  -  74

Green Bay Southwest  31  44  -  75

Sheboygan North: Stangel 7, Buboltz 15, Buhr 6, Tutas 20, Schoessow 4, Olsen 11, Debbink 11. 3-pt: Stangel, Buboltz 2, Tutas, Olsen, Debbink 3. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 19.

Green Bay Southwest: Johnson 3, Danforth 4, Pytleski 30, Yang 1, Ristow 4, Seals 17, Rauschenbach 14, Stokes 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Pytleski 5, Seals, Rauschenbach 2. FT: 10-16. Fouls: 15.

Howards Grove 78, St. Mary Catholic 62

HOWARDS GROVE - The Tigers built a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it in the second half for the Big East Conference win.

The Zephyrs were led by Michael Fairweather and Cole Uhlenbrauck with 15 points each.

Isaac Gozdziewski led Howards Grove with 21 points. Trent Grunewald added 20 points.

St. Mary Catholic 34 28 - 62

Howards Grove 43 35 - 78

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 7, Fairweather 15, Ripley 3, Brenn 1, Nackers 9, Uhlenbrauck 15, Mackenzie 7, Berg 3, Plutz 2. 3-pt: Griffith, Fairweather 3, Uhlenbrauck 3, Mackenzie, Berg. FT: 7-20.

Howards Grove: Grunewald 20, Specht 2, Lopez 5, Gozdziewski 21, Bryant Dortman 11, Schumacher 4, Roethel 9, Brock Dortman 6. 3-pt: Grunewald 4, Roethel. FT: 13-22.

Sheboygan Lutheran 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 47

SHEBOYGAN - Elliott Leibham scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Andrew Krueger added 11 to lead the Crusaders to the win over the Rockets.

Mason Navis and Parker Knight led Cedar Grove-Belgium with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Cedar Grove-Belgium 20 27 - 47

Sheboygan Lutheran 27 34 - 61

Cedar Grove-Belgium: Halleman 8, Navis 14, Peiffer 3, E. Aponte 3, Beightol 4, Knight 12, N. Aponte 1, Gulke 2. 3-pt: Navis 2, Peiffer, Knight. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 14.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Girdaukas 4, Richardson 3, Schmitz 6, Krueger 11, Leibham 12, Thomas 7, Diener 2, Van Sluys 8, Glewen 8. 3-pt: Richardson, Krueger, Leibham 4, Thomas. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 16.

Brillion 57, Roncalli 29

BRILLION - Jeremy Lorenz poured in 15 points and Bennett Olson added 13 as the Lions pulled away in the second half for the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

The victory keeps Brillion unbeaten on the season.

The Jets were paced by Brett Simmer’s nine points.

Roncalli 13 16 - 29

Brillion 22 35 - 57

Roncalli: Gray 3, Yanda 3, Otte 4, Simmer 9, Kubsch 3, Cowley 1, Chalupny 6. 3-pt: Gray, Yanda, Simmer, Kubsch, Chalupny. FT: 2-4. Fouls: 17.

Brillion: Braun 7, Krepline 6, Gantz 2, Olson 13, Mathes 2, Geiger 12, Lorenz 15. 3-pt: Krepline 2, Olson 3. FT: 14-19. Fouls: 8.

Reedsville 56, Sheboygan Christian 40

SHEBOYGAN - The Panthers outscored the Eagles 23-8 in the final eight minutes to pull out the Big East Conference North Division win.

Zach Dvorachek powered Reedsville with a game-high 24 points, while Camden Dvorachek added 10.

Noah Heinen led Sheboygan Christian with 13 points, while Kyle Kuck added 11.

Reedsville 26 30 - 56

Sheboygan Christian 17 23 - 40

Reedsville: Maertz 4, Taddy 5, Maney 7, Z. Dvorachek 24, C. Dvorachek 10, Orsmann 6. FT: 13-15.

Sheboygan Christian: Zylstra 3, Hendrikse 5, Kuck 11, Kautzer 2, Heinen 13, Grasse 6. FT: 2-4.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Manitowoc and Sheboygan area

Comments / 0

Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Green Bay, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Shawano Community High School basketball team will have a game with Green Bay West High on January 09, 2023, 15:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-11-23 fdl high school turf field update

The Fond du Lac School Board is expected to award bids next month for a new artificial turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School. School District superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says the project cost is projected to come in about $800,000 more than the $5.3 million the school board okayed a year ago from the District fund balance to pay for the project. Last month an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations for the project up to $500,000. Dr. Fleig says construction would begin this spring with the project completed by August 1. The board got an update on the project at their meeting this week.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Milwaukee to Green Bay: Amtrak corridor proposal

Seven Wisconsin cities: Green Bay, Appleton, Kaukauna, Menasha, Neenah, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac sent a letter to the Federal Railyard Administration urging the government to extend Amtrak service to the North of Milwaukee. According to Amtrak, the new corridor would provide Green Bay and Fox Valley residents with increased...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting

The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI

Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
KEWAUNEE, WI
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced

The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
GREEN BAY, WI
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lawsuit against Kiel school district dismissed

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A lawsuit filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student has been dismissed in federal court. A stipulation for dismissal filed last Thursday says all of the parties agreed that the matter may be dismissed. Court records indicate the suit was dismissed with...
KIEL, WI
seehafernews.com

No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire

A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital

MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Herald Times Reporter

Herald Times Reporter

1K+
Followers
540
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Manitowoc area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at htrnews.com

 http://htrnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy