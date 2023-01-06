Read full article on original website
Related
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Ex-Yankees captain gets new role
Don Mattingly recently added “Toronto Blue Jays bench coach” to his resume. And he’s continuing to expand the list. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports: The Nashville Stars, the favorites to land MLB’s next expansion franchise, bring in another baseball...
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
MLB insider pitches Yankees rival chasing Carlos Correa under 1 condition
Here’s some food for thought. Masslive.com’s Chris Cotillo pitched the idea of the Boston Red Sox chasing shortstop Carlos Correa, who hasn’t finalized his 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At first glance, Boston makes sense,...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency
Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
Mets send right-hander to Triple-A Syracuse
The New York Mets have to make moves to correspond with offseason signings. Last week, right-hander William Woods was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for Adam Ottavino. This weekend, Woods cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, SNY’s John Flanigan reports. BUY METS TICKETS:...
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa signing: Why his free agency has been saga of incomplete deals, unsure owners and old injuries
Although more than two weeks have passed since star infielder Carlos Correa reached an agreement with the New York Mets on a 12-year deal worth $315 million, the two sides have yet to finalize the arrangement. The hold-up is suspected to stem from concerns the Mets have about Correa's lower right leg.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ prospect getting breakout projections, and it’s neither Volpe nor Peraza
The New York Yankees are projected to inject Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe into prominent roles this upcoming season. Seemingly, the shortstop job is Peraza’s to lose, despite management telling Volpe he will have a great opportunity to steal the job, despite having minimal experience at the Triple-A level.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins Rockies In Attempt To Revitalize Career
Former Boston Red Sox left-handed reliever Fernando Abad is attempting to make a comeback to Major League Baseball.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Agonizing
Wake up honey, new article about the Mets still being the favorite in the never-ending story of Carlos Correa’s free agency just dropped. As Ron Hunt, the Mets’ first ever All Star starter, yearned to fish once again after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, it was Bret Saberhagen who helped make the dream a reality.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Corner Outfielder Being Considered
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been in search of a center fielder since non-tendering Cody Bellinger, who went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The club passed on the likes of Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo, missed out on Kevin Kiermaier, and thus far have only added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward on Minor League contracts.
Yardbarker
Buxton moments after Correa news: 'And we back!'
Carlos Correa is reportedly returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year deal worth $200 million that could increase to $270 million and additional four years if all goes well. The first Twins player to react to the news was Byron Buxton, who summed up his excitement on Twitter with...
Report: Marlins shopping four starting pitchers
The Marlins’ Pablo Lopez has often come up in trade rumors, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Lopez is just one of four starters that the Marlins are telling other teams are available in trade talks. The other three are Edward Cabrera, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo. It’s been widely reported that the Marlins were willing to tap into their pitching surplus in trades, but this sheds more light on who the Marlins are willing to trade and who’s seemingly off limits.
Boston fans chanting ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Bruins game in Anaheim redefines ‘rent-free’
We thought it was embarrassing enough when Red Sox and Mets fans teamed up to agree upon a “Yankees Suck!” chant midway through one of their uninspiring games at Fenway towards the end of the 2021 season. We were right. It was embarrassing. But we had no idea...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other”
“While I can’t speak on the player, I do believe we’ll have a resolution soon one way or the other,” Steve Cohen said regarding the Carlos Correa negotiations at an event at Citi Field yesterday. William Woods—recently designated for assignment to make room on the roster for...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Executive Reveals The Remaining Targets
Boston Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom made a media appearance on Tuesday, to speak about Trevor Story‘s injury and the rest of the team’s plans for the offseason. Boston lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency, but at least they had Story ready as a worthy replacement.
Marlins Latest Reported Addition May Make Trade With Red Sox More Likely
Red Sox Nation should be paying attention to the Marlins
Yardbarker
Yankees cannot be content with making no additional big moves
Things have been extremely quiet in the world of the New York Yankees. We are a few weeks removed from New York announcing the Aaron Judge deal along with naming him captain as well as the Carlos Rodon press conference. With Judge back in the fold and Rodon added to...
Comments / 1