Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
The Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the US... sort of
The Nothing smartphone – which has wowed fans with its head-turning design and clean OS experience – is finally coming to the US, though this isn’t quite the full launch many of us were hoping for. Instead, the brand has announced that it's releasing the Nothing Phone...
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
What the Potential Ban on Gas Stoves Means If You Have One
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering whether to regulate gas stoves due to health concerns from indoor air pollution.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Companies like Amazon and Salesforce use layoffs to cut their lowest performers — and recruiters know it
In the past, hiring managers might have looked at a candidate who'd been laid off in a negative light. But the pandemic created compassion.
Autoweek.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
But the problems aren't over yet: Access to electric and tech-heavy cars may remain limited and expensive.
AOL Corp
4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime
It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
Buying a home became a key way to build wealth. What happens if you can't afford to?
Owning a home is still a cornerstone of the American dream for many, and a key way to build wealth. What happens when a pandemic and economic headwinds make that feel out of reach?
Amazon rolls out Ring Car Cam: This is what to know about it — and when you can buy one.
Ring announced it will launch the Ring Car Camera, a small two-way camera that sits on the dashboard of your vehicle.
TechRadar
Microsoft snaps up Fungible for Azure cloud and data center boost
Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Fungible in the latest high-powered deal to boost its Azure cloud computing platform. Following December 2022 reports of a potential deal, and earlier suggestions of a failed Meta takeover, Microsoft has now confirmed (opens in new tab) its acquisition of the company in a move that will see it obtain the company’s high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).
A closely watched indicator of a coming recession is blaring its loudest warning in over 40 years
The Treasury yield curve on the 2 and 10 year notes is at its deepest inversion in over 40 years. The yield curve is a notorious predictor of a recession, and preceded the downturns of 1990, 2001, and 2008. That means it's hard to argue stocks will have strong performance...
A New Amazon Product Tells the Company Even More About You
Device touts improved personal safety, but potentially gathers lots of personal location data.
TechCrunch
Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?
Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.
Buying an electric car? You can get a $7,500 tax credit, but it won't be easy
The government is offering a hefty tax credit to buyers of electric vehicles, but taking advantage of it is not straightforward. Here's what you need to know.
Millions urged to check their iPhone for huge danger that could empty your bank
SMARTPHONE viruses are rife these days with new threats emerging all the time. iPhone is pretty secure because of Apple's strict standards but some scams still manage to trick people. It could come from a dodgy text message or email, for example. It's more likely to occur if you dabble...
ValueWalk
Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...
Comments / 0