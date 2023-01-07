ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

The Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the US... sort of

The Nothing smartphone – which has wowed fans with its head-turning design and clean OS experience – is finally coming to the US, though this isn’t quite the full launch many of us were hoping for. Instead, the brand has announced that it's releasing the Nothing Phone...
Digital Trends

How to get Windows 11 for free

Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Autoweek.com

This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000

The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
US News and World Report

Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
AOL Corp

4 Reasons You Should Cancel Amazon Prime

It’s not uncommon to receive advice about cord-cutting if you need to save a little extra money in your budget. Increasingly, more people are being advised to cancel one of their streaming services such as Amazon Prime. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips. Currently, an Amazon...
TechRadar

Microsoft snaps up Fungible for Azure cloud and data center boost

Microsoft has confirmed the acquisition of Fungible in the latest high-powered deal to boost its Azure cloud computing platform. Following December 2022 reports of a potential deal, and earlier suggestions of a failed Meta takeover, Microsoft has now confirmed (opens in new tab) its acquisition of the company in a move that will see it obtain the company’s high-efficiency, low-power data processing units (DPUs).
TechCrunch

Does everyone want to be a landlord, or what?

Helloooo and Happy New Year! Feels like it’s been a while since I sat down to write this newsletter. I’ve missed it!. Before I dive into the news, I wanted to say that I hope you all had a restful and fun holiday. Ours was super low-key but that’s not a bad thing. Still, I will admit it has taken a bit for my brain to switch back to work mode this week…so bear with me.
ValueWalk

Fed Pricks The Housing Bubble

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. As you have repeatedly heard, the Fed never fights market rates, so if Treasury yields continue to moderate, then the FOMC has to stop raising key interest rates. January has been characterized by weak economic news, like...

