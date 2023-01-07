Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Talent Threatening To Leave If Saudi Arabia Sale Goes Through
UPDATE: New reports have denied that WWE has agreed to sell to Saudi Arabia. More at this link. The huge news the past few hours has been the reports of WWE being sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. As it stands, the belief is that the deal is...
PWMania
Nick Khan Allegedly Has a Deal With Vince McMahon to Sell WWE, Sale Talks Brewing for Years
There has been a lot of talk about a potential WWE sale, which appears to be serious as the company has hired JPMorgan, and the word is that the company wants to sell before the next round of TV/media rights negotiations begins. Conrad Thompson explained on the latest “What Happened...
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
wrestlinginc.com
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Reveals Why She Was Scared To Re-Sign With WWE
There's no denying AEW star Saraya made her name in WWE as Paige, where she won two Women's World Championships and the "WWE NXT" Women's Championship during her injury-shortened career. But when it became clear last year she could make her long awaited in-ring return, Saraya knew going back to her old company would be a risky decision. In a new interview with Metro, Saraya revealed that she thought about going back to WWE, but ultimately became afraid she might end up "sitting on my arse for another five years."
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
Yardbarker
Kevin Nash responds to rumor the he and Hulk Hogan do not get along
On the latest "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talked about football, the Max Caster/Karen Jarrett drama, and some random topics. Nash shot down the rumors that he and Hulk Hogan do not get along:. “Hulk is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever...
