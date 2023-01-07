Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY ALONG NORTH FACING REEFS HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON ALONG NORTH AND EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Guam and Rota. * WHEN...Until at least 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will build further along east facing reefs on Friday. The High Surf Advisory may be extended to east facing reefs.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...All of Orange County, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, The Inland Empire, and the San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 2 AM Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely tonight through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0