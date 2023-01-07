ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 40

AP_000628.f72385af95b6438c9dea0ac0f5c2d673.1528
4d ago

Most of Californians signed a petition that don’t want him as governor some how the union paid his way to stay in office we definitely don’t want him as president

Reply(1)
25
1234xyz
4d ago

Go ahead Gruesome and see how far your popularity goes beyond California. You will see and we will get the last laugh you unbelievable failure 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🎂💩💩💩💩💩💩

Reply(4)
18
Guest
4d ago

what a horrible I hate to even call him human. it is beyond me how this evil destruction continues. then he shots off his mouth about other states when we're a disaster

Reply
10
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes.  The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said.  The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities

OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
OAKLAND, CA
thevistapress.com

Top 10 Failures of Governor Newsom As Second Term Begins

Sacramento, CA -With the inauguration of Governor Gavin Newsom’s second term to take place this morning, the California Senate Republican Caucus shares a list of the governor’s top 10 failures that have impacted families under his dismal leadership. Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) released the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy

A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California reservoirs filling quickly from storms

Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Update: Lightning Strikes Transamerica Pyramid, Sutro Tower

Lightning strikes in San Francisco were caught on video people on Twitter on Tuesday, and bolts appears to strike the tip top of the Transamerica Pyramid — which is not unheard of — as well as Sutro Tower. While the city was enduring another round of heavy rain...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover California’s Coldest January on Record

For places like Colorado and Minnesota, you can expect snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during January. But California is primarily known for its mild year-round weather and sandy beaches. Even during the coldest months in the country, California is a good-weather haven. However, there have been exceptions. Discover California’s coldest January on record and learn about the snowiest place in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy