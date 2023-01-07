Read full article on original website
4d ago
Most of Californians signed a petition that don’t want him as governor some how the union paid his way to stay in office we definitely don’t want him as president
1234xyz
4d ago
Go ahead Gruesome and see how far your popularity goes beyond California. You will see and we will get the last laugh you unbelievable failure 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🎂💩💩💩💩💩💩
Guest
4d ago
what a horrible I hate to even call him human. it is beyond me how this evil destruction continues. then he shots off his mouth about other states when we're a disaster
Related
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
5 reasons why Gavin Newsom's California isn't the 'true freedom state'
Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter to make a remarkable claim: "California is the true freedom state."
Update: Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
SAN FRANCISCO --An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes. The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people including a homeless person were killed by falling trees, state officials said. The...
In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities
OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
thevistapress.com
Top 10 Failures of Governor Newsom As Second Term Begins
Sacramento, CA -With the inauguration of Governor Gavin Newsom’s second term to take place this morning, the California Senate Republican Caucus shares a list of the governor’s top 10 failures that have impacted families under his dismal leadership. Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) released the...
sjvsun.com
Valadao rolls out sweeping overhaul of Calif. water policy
A comprehensive overhaul of water policy affecting the San Joaquin Valley is back on the table, courtesy of Rep. David Valadao (R–Hanford). Valadao initially introduced the Working to Advance Tangible and Effective Reforms (WATER) for California Act last September and is bringing it back, this time with a Republican-controlled House. The entire California Republican delegation joined Valadao as co-sponsors on the bill.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Federal Disaster Aid Approved For California
This latest storm is causing an array of impacts for the rush-hour commute around the Bay Area. Flooding in the East Bay, downed trees, high winds on the Bay Bridge, and BART delays are all making for a rough Monday morning. [KRON4]. President Biden has approved governor Gavin Newsom's request...
Art gallery owner who hosed down homeless woman in SF finds it 'hard to apologize'
The art gallery owner seen in the now viral video, spraying a homeless woman with water, is stopping short of apologizing and is defending his actions. Hear from him here.
KTVU FOX 2
California reservoirs filling quickly from storms
Oakland, California - The heavy rains and abundant snowfall in California in recent weeks have many people wondering what impact the storms have had on the state's reservoirs and severe drought. The Marin Municipal Water District has had California's best luck with its water supply so far. Marin's only concern...
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Opinion: Housing, Crime, Regulation Are Pushing Californians to Texas and Florida
The number of ex-Californians keeps growing. The state lost 343,230 residents in 2021-22, says the Census Bureau. How could this happen? Isn’t California, as “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” insists, “the place you ought to be”?. Apparently a growing number of people no longer feel...
Elon Musk Predicts One of San Francisco's Problems Will Get Worse
The Covid-19 pandemic has been good for tech companies. The global economy has moved online overnight. From groceries to medical consultations to art, the economy has become tech-driven. The pandemic has thus enabled technology to become the engine of our daily lives faster than expected. One of the big changes...
The best-paying San Francisco Bay Area tech companies currently hiring
Tech companies with positions in California are paying software engineers between $149,000 and $219,000.
SFist
Update: Lightning Strikes Transamerica Pyramid, Sutro Tower
Lightning strikes in San Francisco were caught on video people on Twitter on Tuesday, and bolts appears to strike the tip top of the Transamerica Pyramid — which is not unheard of — as well as Sutro Tower. While the city was enduring another round of heavy rain...
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk says the 'mind virus' is strong in the Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Elon Musk had some choice words about the Bay Area and its handling of COVID over the weekend. Responding to a tweet about masking and vaccine requirements for a childrens' play, Musk did not mince words. He said the "mind virus" is strong in the Bay, hinting...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: FAA System Failure Causes Widespread Flight Delays
You can expect more off-and-on rain showers today in SF and the East Bay until 10 p.m., with some heavier bands of rain in the North Bay. There is also the chance of isolated thunderstorming once again. [Chronicle]. The so-called "Kraken subvariant" of Omicron, XBB.1.5, is said to be the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover California’s Coldest January on Record
For places like Colorado and Minnesota, you can expect snowfall and below-freezing temperatures during January. But California is primarily known for its mild year-round weather and sandy beaches. Even during the coldest months in the country, California is a good-weather haven. However, there have been exceptions. Discover California’s coldest January on record and learn about the snowiest place in the state.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
