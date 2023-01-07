After three days and no action, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk has posted on YouTube the Anchorage Assembly’s interviews with the five candidates for the vacancy created by former Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who has gone on to become a state senator. The Clerk, who works for the Assembly, is supposed to make all meetings open to the public, even those who cannot attend them in person, by posting videos of the meetings on YouTube.

