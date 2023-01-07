Read full article on original website
Deborrah Shiffer
4d ago
he did the right thing because moose will stomp you to death, they are wild animals & I have alot of respect for them.
Reply
5
Ak60
3d ago
moose are nothing, just don't approach them, DO NOT THROW anything at them including snowballs and for geeminee sake don't approach the baby. otherwise they are much better to cross paths with than a bear. I walk past moose a lot going to work
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Man found dead on Benson Boulevard identified, questions still remain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have released the name of the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29, 2022. The man was identified as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’...
alaskasnewssource.com
5th Avenue Mall employee stabbed while trying to stop shoplifter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mall employee was stabbed on Saturday evening while trying to prevent a thief from leaving the 5th Avenue Mall. According to the Anchorage Police Department, police were informed just before 6 p.m. of the stabbing, in which a man headed for the exit of the Sunglass Hut store in the mall without providing payment for merchandise.
alaskasnewssource.com
Biologists say ducks run over at Cuddy Park are result of people feeding them
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ducks at Cuddy Park in Midtown Anchorage have had a rough winter. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Angela Matz said 20 ducks and pigeons were run over in the Cuddy Park parking lot shortly before Christmas. She doesn’t know who did it, nor does she think the act was intentional. Matz does say it’s the result of too many birds congregating in a place they shouldn’t — because people are feeding them there.
alaskamagazine.com
Face to Face with Knik Glacier
Tom Faussett, owner of Knik Glacier Tours, is still awe-struck by his vast backyard more than 35 years after making the Matanuska-Susitna valley area home. He marvels at the fact that almost daily throughout the summer he gets to introduce people to the sweeping vista of Knik Glacier and call it work.
alaskasnewssource.com
Rocket launch at Pacific Spaceport Complex suffers failure, crashes after liftoff
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police arrest, charge man accused of fleeing in stolen car after theft
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small theft at a Fairview liquor store began a succession of illegal acts for one man on Friday night. Police say Rhahemiah McNair, 39, was arrested on a slew of charges that included third-degree assault, second-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an injury collision.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Army suicides drop as leaders push programs to improve soldiers’ lives
Suicides among Alaska Army soldiers dropped sharply last year, as leaders push mental health programs and move to improve both pay and facilities for military serving on the Last Frontier. Numbers provided by the 11th Airborne Division, covering both Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, list...
alaskasnewssource.com
Residents may want to check attics after winter wind storm
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A winter wind storm blew through the Matanuska-Susitna Valley after back-to-back snowstorms blanketed the southcentral region of the state, creating large snow drifts up to two stories high. This prompted officials to remind residents to clear exhaust vents around homes and tidy up access to natural gas meters.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and rain for southern Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A small area of low pressure will move north along the west coast overnight, bringing snow and gusty winds. Winter Weather Advisories over the Bering Strait to Seward Peninsula are in effect through Wednesday morning. A Blizzard Warning is in place for the western side of the northern coast with wind gusts to 55 mph, with an advisory to the east for winds to 45 mph and blowing snow.
alaskasnewssource.com
Health Department investigates man left in the snow by Safety Center Officer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department is conducting an investigation into an incident that occurred Dec. 28 when an employee of Anchorage’s sleep-off center allegedly tipped a man from a wheelchair into the snow and left him there. Ray McWain was walking by the East Third Avenue...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska feels impacts of ongoing avian flu outbreak in Lower 48
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Shoppers might not be able to get a certain staple on their grocery list as of late, with shelves in the egg sections of stores bare. A recent wave in the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak hit a commercial facility in Washington on Dec. 14, leading to the loss of over 1 million chickens. Alaska Division of Agriculture Interim Director Mia Kirk said that this greatly affected Alaska’s supply of imported eggs.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Justice investigates State of Alaska
Police have identified the man found dead and lying near the intersection of Benson Boulevard and A Street on Dec. 29 as 63-year-old Roger Williams. There are still questions surrounding how Anchorage police handled the situation. While Williams’ body was lying on the street, our cameras captured video of someone walking up to it, even though it was covered by a white sheet.
kdll.org
Safeway-bound semitruck overturns in Cooper Landing
A semi truck carrying groceries slid off the road and fell on its side in Cooper Landing yesterday, halting traffic for hours on the Sterling Highway. The truck, belonging to Weaver Brothers, was bound for the Homer Safeway and crashed around 2 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 4, according to Cooper Landing Emergency Services EMS Chief Clay Adam.
Assembly interviews with East Anchorage candidates (finally) posted on YouTube
After three days and no action, the Anchorage Municipal Clerk has posted on YouTube the Anchorage Assembly’s interviews with the five candidates for the vacancy created by former Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who has gone on to become a state senator. The Clerk, who works for the Assembly, is supposed to make all meetings open to the public, even those who cannot attend them in person, by posting videos of the meetings on YouTube.
alaskasnewssource.com
Big Lake man arrested for domestic assault with a sword
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Big Lake man was arrested for intentionally attacking a member of his household using a sword. According to the Department of Public Safety, a call was made around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 reporting a domestic violence assault at a residence near Rogers Court and Boone Way in Big Lake.
alaskasnewssource.com
Drunk driver who killed two teenagers in 2013 resentenced in Anchorage court
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Stacey Graham pled guilty at his first sentencing in 2015 as part of a plea deal where he acknowledged driving drunk in August of 2013, losing control of his truck, striking and killing 15-year-olds Jordyn Durr and Brooke McPheters as they walked on the sidewalk after shopping at the Dimond Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Blowing snow hits the northern coast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Areas of Southcentral will get to see snow — and perhaps some rain mixing in — on Tuesday. Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Valleys are on the edge of the action, so much less likely to see precipitation other than in the flurry form. Winter...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 40 years for 2019 murder
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man was sentenced on Friday for the 2019 murder of his then-roommate. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 57-year-old Gilbert Dugaqua to 40 years in prison for the three-year-old homicide of Teodoro Berdan, which took place in the roommates’ shared residence. According...
Unraveling The Unexplained: The Mysterious Disappearance of Thousands in the Alaska Triangle
Have you ever heard of the Alaska Triangle? Most people haven’t, but it is a mysterious region in Alaska that has been the site of thousands of unexplained disappearances. Since the 1940s, airplanes, boats, and hikers have vanished without a trace, and, to this day, the causes of these disappearances remain largely unknown.
Anchorage Assembly hears challenges of snow removal
Snow removal in Anchorage during the historic snowfall of December was the topic of a work session of the Anchorage Assembly on Thursday. Anchorage had the wettest December on record, with 41.2 inches of snow, combined with the fact that the snow was heavy and there were high winds that created drifting berms. It was the second snowiest December on record, coming up just shows of the 41.6 inches in December of 1955.
Outsider.com
631K+
Followers
70K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 7