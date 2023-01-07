ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Editorial: When election deniers go to court, democracy wins

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Abraham Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Arizona, repeatedly promised to pursue criminal charges against “those who worked to rob President Trump in the rigged 2020 election.” The 31-year-old built his campaign around baseless allegations of election malfeasance and posted an image of handcuffs on social media while vowing that “a day of reckoning” was coming.

In November, Arizona voters rejected Hamadeh and every other election denier seeking statewide office. A judge rejected his court challenge of the result, but the race was close enough to trigger an automatic statewide recount. On Thursday, another judge announced that, after all the ballots had been counted again, moderate Democratic candidate Kris Mayes, who had campaigned on protecting voting rights, finished ahead by 280 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast — making it one of the closest races in state history.

This was an exclamation point to end an election year that saw a remarkable repudiation of high-profile GOP candidates who embraced the Trumpian cause of undermining democracy and sought to carry it forward. Arizona was ground zero for election denialism in 2022. For governor, Republicans nominated Kari Lake, who said she wouldn’t have certified the 2020 results; for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, a self-described member of the Oath Keepers who wanted to let the GOP-controlled state legislature overturn the will of the people; for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters, who said in a commercial that “Trump won in 2020.” They all lost.

Arizonans showed discernment and put country over partisanship. Lake said at one of her closing rallies that anyone who loved John McCain was welcome to leave. Her defeat showed that McCain’s maverick spirit is alive and well.

But while democracy — and sanity — fared well statewide, denialist forces prevailed in some down-ballot contests. Speaker of the House Russell “Rusty” Bowers, who courageously rejected Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in 2020, lost a primary challenge from an election denier. Meanwhile, Reps. Paul A. Gosar and Andy Biggs won reelection to the House in red districts despite their support for Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election.

For his part, Trump is still at it, continuing to recklessly sow doubts in the integrity of election processes. The former president released a statement Friday afternoon saying, with no evidence, that Hamadeh “WILL WIN!” if Republicans demand a statewide hand recount.

Hamadeh still has not conceded either. “We must get to the bottom of this election,” Hamadeh tweeted Thursday after the judge announced the final results of the recount.

Arizona has done exactly that. Hamadeh got his days in court. He lost. Democracy won.

Today’s editorial is from The Washington Post. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

Because of speaker impasse, Davis still congressman-elect

Because of the ongoing impasse in the Congress over choosing a new House speaker, Congressman-elect Don Davis is still a congressman-elect. Davis, who was elected to represent the 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8, released a statement Thursday advising constituents that his planned ceremonial district swearing-in scheduled for Thursday at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville had been postponed. “The people of eastern North Carolina elected me to work for...
GREENVILLE, NC
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Column: Rushing speaker pick the real threat to republic

Oh my goodness. Such gnashing of teeth! This process of selecting a Speaker of the House sounds like a conversation about cataclysmic pending doom! We forget how healthy debate is for a republic. We don’t have kings imposed upon us, at least in theory. The way today’s political process has become, we have in effect imposed “kings and queens.” Our elected officials genuflect before and kiss the ring of “the one” they are told is special. ...
The Daily Advance

Letter: GOP 20 achieved much in opposition to McCarthy

Congress’ approval rating is about 22%. In a Marist poll in October, 70% of Americans thought the country was going in the wrong direction. Last week, however, when 20 Republican congressional members tried to shake things up a little bit the media, including Fox News, brought the wrath down on them. During the selection process for the Speaker of the House, 20 Republican House members took a stand against establishment Washington politics. They were able to hold up the process for almost a week. Were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Advance

Byron York: Hysteria over Trump's tax returns died down fast ...

On Dec. 30, as Washington shut down for the Christmas-New Year holidays and Republicans prepared to take over the House of Representatives, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, in their final days of power, released copies of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 through 2020. Democratic lawmakers had fought for years to get the documents. They claimed they needed them not for partisan political reasons but in order to oversee the Internal Revenue Service more effectively. The “legislative purpose” rationale was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Daily Advance

Editorial: Consumers will sort out Southwest better than Congress can

The scheduling meltdown at Southwest Airlines is one for the business record books, and the carrier will pay a price for months or years in damaged reputation. The only worse result for seething passengers would be to put Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in charge. Don’t laugh. Buttigieg’s department said it will investigate Southwest’s “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays.” It will also “take action” to hold the carrier “accountable,” as if the airline isn’t eager enough to make things right. ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily Advance

Froma Harrop: No, Biden didn't 'shut down' American energy

President Joe Biden “shut down American energy,” Rep. Steve Scalise hollered with great confidence. The Louisiana Republican was nominating Kevin McCarthy for House speaker when he appended some commentary unburdened by facts. Scalise painted a sad, sad picture of American families “who can’t even afford to put gas in their tanks.” They can’t “make it to the grocery store because we have such a horrible energy policy,” he said. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advance

Rob Schofield: N.C. should overhaul cruel, archaic criminal system

Gov. Roy Cooper delivered some welcome holiday presents recently to a handful of people who had served long sentences in state prison. Six were granted clemency and an early release, while four others who’d previously served long sentences received full pardons. All 10 appear to have turned their lives around and more than paid their debts to a state in which criminal penalties — particularly those that relate to drug possession and sales — are incredibly severe. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advance

Star Parker: George Santos, a child of woke America

By now, just about everyone has heard about the massive campaign of lies that Republican George Santos fabricated that just got him elected to a congressional seat from New York. In his various appearances and interviews to explain himself, the lack of shame he seems to feel is almost as uncanny as the lies themselves. Sadly, Santos is a child and product of the troubling and, yes, dangerous state of...
NEW YORK STATE
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy