Fourth-Quarter Push Helps Keystone Girls Down Clarion; Union Stuns C-L Girls; Ridgway, O-E Boys Roll Jan. 10, 2023

KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.
CLARION, PA
Watch Live: Warren at Bradford Boys Basketball

BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as the Warren boys’ basketball team travels to Bradford for a D9/10 crossover matchup against the Owls. Andy Close will have the action from Bradford High School. The contest can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL social media...
BRADFORD, PA
Warren Boys Top Bradford For Second Time; Slippery Rock Boys Get Big Win Over Ellwood City Jan. 9, 2023

BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
BRADFORD, PA
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery

Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion

The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county. The loads will be moving Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Route details are: On Tuesday, blades will leave the Port of Erie hourly from 9 a.m. through […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Homer City man killed in early morning crash, coroner reports

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn. According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. […]
HOMER CITY, PA
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
5 blighted buildings to be demolished in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152. The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough. The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

