Fourth-Quarter Push Helps Keystone Girls Down Clarion; Union Stuns C-L Girls; Ridgway, O-E Boys Roll Jan. 10, 2023
KNOX, Pa. – Leading by three to start the fourth quarter, Keystone opened the quarter on a 14-6 run on its way to a 41-28 win over visiting Clarion. Mia Traister was strong early in the quarter for the Lady Panthers scoring five points, including a banked home 3-pointer, while Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game Natalie Bowser put the capper on the win by scoring six of her game-high 18 points in the final eight minutes.
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Clarion at Keystone Girls Basketball Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Clarion at Keystone girls’ basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10. The game will be available on D9and10Sports.com as well as all of the YDL Sports Network social media channels. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will have the call...
Albright Helps Keystone Boys Rally Past ACV; Karns City Rallies to Beat DuBois Behind Beighley; Clearfield Gets Win
KNOX, Pa. – Keystone doubled A-C Valley’s score in the fourth quarter to pull out a 48-40 win over the visiting Falcons. The teams were tied at 32 going the final eight minutes before the Panthers outscored A-C Valley 16-8 in the quarter to get the win. Tyler...
Watch Live: Warren at Bradford Boys Basketball
BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as the Warren boys’ basketball team travels to Bradford for a D9/10 crossover matchup against the Owls. Andy Close will have the action from Bradford High School. The contest can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL social media...
Warren Boys Top Bradford For Second Time; Slippery Rock Boys Get Big Win Over Ellwood City Jan. 9, 2023
BRADFORD, Pa. – Owen Becker and Braylon Barnes combined for 45 points as Warren beat Bradford for the second time this season, 70-50. Rewatch the game:. “Our energy was great on offense, which pushed us,” Barnes said. “Our defense wasn’t great. But mental mistakes are going to happen when you haven’t played in a while (the Dragons’ last game was Dec. 30).”
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Johnstown Galleria: the 2023 outlook and recovery
Cambria County, PA — Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Private Tate Lindermuth became a United States Marine on Friday, January 6. Tate is a part of Campers Paradise’s maintenance crew. Fellow maintenance crew Greg Reiber, Marine Veteran, and Leroy Cogley, Army Veteran, attended his graduation. Photo courtesy Campers Paradise. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights...
Penn State president begins 1st full year in office. She deserves a chance to lead. | Opinion
The New Year will usher in change in Pennsylvania. As I prepare to enter my first full year as president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, the commonwealth’s largest business advocacy organization, I am not alone in this regard. As 2023 dawns, Pennsylvania will have new faces in many critically important roles that will shape our future.
New office location opens for State Rep. Dallas Kephart in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A third office location is slated to open for State Representative Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) after he already opened up two other locations in December. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Kephart will open his new satellite office location along 300 Lingle Street in Osceola Mills, and it will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays […]
Teen Driver Injured After Losing Control of Pickup Truck
PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A teen driver was injured after he lost control of a pickup truck along Interstate 80 on Saturday evening. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:51 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, on Interstate 80 west, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
Windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers in the Clearfield area to windmill superload movements scheduled in the county. The loads will be moving Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11. Route details are: On Tuesday, blades will leave the Port of Erie hourly from 9 a.m. through […]
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
Homer City man killed in early morning crash, coroner reports
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Homer City man was killed in an early morning crash after the Indiana County coroner said his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck while he was making a turn. According to Coroner Jerry Overman, 25-year-old Hunter McCloskey was driving west on Route 422 in Pine Township at 12:58 a.m. […]
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
5 blighted buildings to be demolished in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County will be completing five demolitions of blighted structures throughout the County. The demolitions are fully funded through Act 152. The second of the five structures were demolished on Monday, January 9th at 409 Church Street, Gallitzin Borough. The Redevelopment Authority signed a contract with […]
